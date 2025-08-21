Cabernet & Canvas: A Perfect Pairing of Art, Wine, and Community Spirit

Sherwood Farm in King City will transform into a vibrant open-air art gallery as Arts Society King’s premier fundraiser, Cabernet & Canvas, brings together art lovers, wine enthusiasts, and community members for a one-of-a-kind afternoon.

The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. Guests will watch eight talented artists paint en plein air, a French term for painting outdoors, while sipping wine, enjoying light snacks, listening to live music and soaking up the beauty of one of King’s most picturesque rural settings.

Cabernet & Canvas isn’t just about watching art unfold – it’s about experiencing it with all your senses. Each ticket ($60 plus HST) includes a complimentary glass of wine and light snacks. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a formal wine tasting, featuring a certified sommelier from Connoisseur Wine Imports, before choosing their glass of choice to enjoy while wandering between easels.

“The idea is to combine the creative energy of painting outdoors with the companionable atmosphere of a wine tasting,” says Patti Skrypek, coordinator of Cabernet & Canvas. “We want guests to feel like they’re part of the artistic process – seeing works emerge brushstroke by brushstroke.”

Tucked away at 12485 Concession 7, Sherwood Farm is known for its sweeping fields, charming outbuildings, and serene landscapes, a perfect backdrop for painters and spectators alike. With September’s early autumn light, the farm promises to provide both inspiration for the artists and a warm, relaxed atmosphere for visitors. The rolling pastures, mature trees, and rustic farm buildings will be the muses of the day, and guests can expect each artist to interpret the setting in their own distinctive style.

The eight participating artists will spend the afternoon painting in real time, each bringing their own flair, technique, and perspective to the pastoral scenery. Visitors can stroll between easels, chat with the artists about their process, and witness the transformation of a blank canvas into a finished piece.

Adding to the excitement, the event will include a friendly celebrity painting competition featuring King Township’s Mayor Steve Pellegrini and King Township councillors. Armed with brushes and palettes, they’ll step up to their canvases to create their own works of art, proving that politics isn’t the only arena where they can get creative.

“It’s going to be lighthearted and fun,” says Mayor Pellegrini. “We’re not here to outshine the pros. We just want to connect with the community in a different way and share a laugh or two. Come on out and cheer us on and support a great cause!”

All of the artwork created by the artists during Cabernet & Canvas will be auctioned off through a silent auction at the end of the event. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply someone who wants to take home a piece of the day, this is a rare chance to acquire original works while supporting local creativity.

But the audience won’t just be spectators, they’ll be judges. Throughout the afternoon, each attendee will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite artist. The coveted People’s Choice Award will be announced before the close of the event, adding an extra spark of friendly competition between the painters.

Between the artistry, the wine, the music, and the relaxed pace of a late-summer afternoon, Cabernet & Canvas promises an experience that’s equal parts cultural event and social gathering. Visitors can expect to:

Watch eight skilled artists bring Sherwood Farm’s beauty to life on canvas.

See the mayor and councillors step out of their comfort zones in a playful painting competition.

Enjoy a wine tasting experience, complete with a complimentary glass of wine and light snacks.

Bid on original artworks in a silent auction.

Cast a vote for their favourite artist.

Paintings by the mayor and councillors will be auctioned off at the Mayor’s Cultural Gala in February with all proceeds going to local community groups.

“It’s about community,” says Michele McNally, president, Arts Society King. “We want to celebrate art, support local talent, and give people a reason to come together. And honestly, what better way to do that than with great wine, great food, great music and great company, all in a beautiful setting?”

Tickets are $60 and available at artssocietyking.ca. They’re expected to sell quickly, given the intimate nature of the event and the popularity of both art and wine in the community. Guests are encouraged to dress for the outdoors: comfortable footwear, a hat, and perhaps a light sweater for the late afternoon breeze. The event will take place rain or shine.

Cabernet & Canvas would not be possible without its generous sponsors – Sherwood Farm (premier sponsor), Hospall Homecare, Kingsdale Animal Hospital and Anna Raeli, Desjardins Insurance.

As the late-summer sun dips lower over Sherwood Farm’s fields and the last bids are placed in the silent auction, guests will leave with more than just a new artwork or a fondness for a particular vintage. They’ll take with them the shared experience of an afternoon that celebrated talent, taste, and togetherness – the very essence of Cabernet & Canvas.

