Proper etiquette and prohibited activities in King Township parks

August 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

There is no better place to enjoy this hot and sunny summer than one of the many picturesque parks, trails and green spaces across King Township. Whether you’re looking to hike, slide, try your hand at racquet sports, kick around a ball or go for a run, there are 222 acres of parkland and 506 acres of passive open space waiting for you. Knowing and following King Township’s by-laws for park etiquette ensures our places of play are clean, safe and welcoming for everyone.

Motorized recreational vehicles are prohibited

As per section 6.2 “Motorized Recreational Vehicles” of King Township’s Parks, Facilities and Loitering By-Law #2016-103, the use of motorized vehicles is prohibited in Township parks and trails. This includes (but is not limited to) pocket bikes, dirt bikes, mini-bikes, ATVs and motorized scooters. Non-compliance can lead to fines up to $5,000 and vehicles may be impounded. Keeping motorized vehicles out of parks helps keep residents safe.

Skip bringing the motorized vehicle to the park and instead use designated parking areas and proceed on foot from there. Walking or cycling is a great way to enjoy the beauty of our parks while staying healthy and appreciating nature.

Report violations: if you see someone using a motorized vehicle in the park, email by-law@king.ca. If you see motorized vehicles on the sidewalks or roadways, call York Regional Police non-emergency line 1-866-876-5423.

Prohibited park activities

Using parks outside of their designated purposes can result in fines as outlined in King Township’s Parks, Facilities and Loitering By-Law #2016-103. Avoid recreational activities such as golfing or fishing, swimming and the use of non-motorized watercrafts in storm ponds. Litter and graffiti significantly degrade the quality of parks and community spaces and is prohibited. Park-goers are reminded to throw trash into the designated bins and report vandalism to by-law@king.ca.

Stormwater pond safety

Stormwater ponds are a common feature in many communities; you may even find one in your local park. They play a crucial role in managing rainwater runoff and preventing flooding. While these ponds are essential for environmental health, they can pose safety risks if proper precautions are not taken.

Water in these ponds can carry pollutants such as oil, chemicals and bacteria, direct contact can pose health risks. These ponds often have steep sides and can contain deep, murky water, making them hazardous and pose a drowning risk. It’s crucial to avoid swimming or wading in stormwater ponds and to keep pets away from the water.

For more information, visit king.ca/SWMponds.

Responsible pet ownership

Having a pet as part of your family is rewarding, but it comes with many responsibilities – including keeping them on a leash and cleaning up after them when you are out for a walk. It’s the responsibility of every pet owner to keep their pet (and neighbours) safe by abiding by the rules found in King Township’s Animal Control Bylaw #2016-85.

The fine for having a dog off leash anywhere outside of an off-leash dog park is $360. The fine for failing to pick up after your pet in King Township is $200. Vaughan Animal Services officers routinely patrol Township parks, municipal roadways and sidewalks for animal control issues, including those relating to stoop and scoop offences.

Report violations

To understand the prohibited activities in your local park or green space, refer to the on-site signage. Failing to abide by posted signage can result in Administrative Monetary Penalties.

If you see someone participating in a prohibited activity in a King Township park, email by-law@king.ca.

﻿If you witness any suspicious or illegal activity contact York Regional Police. If you are reporting suspicious activity and it is a non-emergency, call 1(866) 876-5423. If it is an emergency call 9-1-1.

