King Fire & Emergency Services issues open air burn ban for Township

August 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

The ongoing extreme heat and unusually dry conditions affecting the region have increased the risk of wildfires, making outdoor fires unsafe for the community. King Fire and Emergency Services is reminding residents that an open air burn ban is in effect across the Township, meaning outdoor fires are strictly prohibited.

Issued on July 30, the burn ban remains in effect until further notice and this reminder follows yesterday’s announcement regarding fire bans across York Region.

Under the burn ban, the following is restricted:

All outdoor wood-burning appliances (e.g., fire pits, fireplaces, bonfires, chimineas, campfires) are strictly prohibited until further notice. The ban does not apply to cooking appliances such as barbecues, but residents are advised to use caution.

Existing burn permits are cancelled; no new burn permits will be issued during the ban.

Open fires or burning any debris are not allowed.

King Fire and Emergency Services continues to monitor weather and ground conditions. Updates on the burn ban will be provided as the situation evolves and posted online at king.ca.

Open air burning

Outside of a burn ban, having an outdoor fire in the Township may require a permit as per the Open Air Burning ByLaw Number 2015 – 109. If you are unsure about the type of fire permitted on your property, you can consult the online Interactive Burn and Fire Restriction Map, where areas in red are restricted to recreational fires only.

Permits for approved fires are typically available by calling King Fire and Emergency Services at 905-833-2800 or by email to king@fire.ca. For more information, including open air burning and recreational fire guidelines, visit king.ca/BurningInKing.

Related

Readers Comments (0)