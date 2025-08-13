Headline News

King Fire & Emergency Services issues open air burn ban for Township

August 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The ongoing extreme heat and unusually dry conditions affecting the region have increased the risk of wildfires, making outdoor fires unsafe for the community. King Fire and Emergency Services is reminding residents that an open air burn ban is in effect across the Township, meaning outdoor fires are strictly prohibited.
Issued on July 30, the burn ban remains in effect until further notice and this reminder follows yesterday’s announcement regarding fire bans across York Region.
Under the burn ban, the following is restricted:
All outdoor wood-burning appliances (e.g., fire pits, fireplaces, bonfires, chimineas, campfires) are strictly prohibited until further notice. The ban does not apply to cooking appliances such as barbecues, but residents are advised to use caution.

Existing burn permits are cancelled; no new burn permits will be issued during the ban.
Open fires or burning any debris are not allowed.
King Fire and Emergency Services continues to monitor weather and ground conditions. Updates on the burn ban will be provided as the situation evolves and posted online at king.ca.

Open air burning

Outside of a burn ban, having an outdoor fire in the Township may require a permit as per the Open Air Burning ByLaw Number 2015 – 109. If you are unsure about the type of fire permitted on your property, you can consult the online Interactive Burn and Fire Restriction Map, where areas in red are restricted to recreational fires only.
Permits for approved fires are typically available by calling King Fire and Emergency Services at 905-833-2800 or by email to king@fire.ca. For more information, including open air burning and recreational fire guidelines, visit king.ca/BurningInKing.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

King Fire & Emergency Services issues open air burn ban for Township

The ongoing extreme heat and unusually dry conditions affecting the region have increased the risk of wildfires, making outdoor fires unsafe for the community. King ...

Mayor, ministers have ‘pivotal’ meeting on park

King Mayor Steve Pellegrini is “optimistic” following a meeting with provincial officials regarding the East Humber Park project. The property, located at the northwest corner of King and Bathurst, has been the focus of efforts for several years. “I am optimistic following a pivotal meeting with two provincial ministers aimed at advancing the highly anticipated East Humber Park project. The meeting aimed to discuss the park’s potential impact on the community and the environment,” the mayor said.

York University unveils new School of Medicine sign next to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

York University unveiled its new sign last week at the site of its future School of Medicine building next to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in the ...

Residents asked for input on dog park

Pet parents: do you prefer wood chips or grass at your local, off-leash dog park?King Township has two off-leash dog parks. One is located at ...

Automated speed enforcement to begin Sept. 2

As part of its ongoing commitment to road safety – especially in areas where children are out and about – King Township is launching its Community Safety ...

Lettters to the Editor

Open