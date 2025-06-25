Canada Day in King features live music, inflatables, face painting, food vendors and a drone show! Mark Pavilons

Happy birthday Canada!

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to dusk at Memorial Park in King City, as King Township hosts a family-friendly Canada Day event. Entry to the event is free and tickets are not required.

Come together with friends and neighbours to honour our country’s heritage and create unforgettable memories as we celebrate the true north!

The Canada Day event is one of a series of free events in 2025 dedicated to celebrating King Township’s 175th anniversary. During this milestone year, the event is being held in place of the annual King Food & Drink Fest, historically known as the King City Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival and held in mid-June at Memorial Park.

Make sure you have your double-double on July 1 as you’ll “fill yer boots” with a variety of activities, including:

A kids’ zone featuring face painting, inflatables and games.

Live musical performances from local bands, including Nobleton Victoria Day Battle of the Bands winner The Hellyaz, kicking off the show, and Eddie Currents who will open for headliner From the Hip.

Delicious food from diverse vendors.

And, the “pièce de résistance” – a drone show!

Centrally located at 25 Doctor’s Lane in King City, eventgoers can also take advantage of the various outdoor amenities at Memorial Park, including a playground, splash pad, skatepark, tennis, basketball and ball hockey courts, baseball diamond and soccer field.

The event runs 5 p.m. to dusk.

Parking is limited, we encourage everyone to carpool, walk and bike to the event. Free parking will be available at the following locations:

Wellesley Park is located on the northwest corner of King Road and Keele Street. On-street parking is permitted in the outermost westbound and eastbound lanes of King Road

Select sponsorship opportunities to showcase your businesses are still available, with a package to fit every budget. Choose from family fun, stage, and drone show sponsorship to being a friend of the celebration. Thank you to this year’s entertainment sponsor, Aird Berlis.

“Happy birthday, Canada! As we mark 175 years of King Township’s proud history, I invite everyone to join us at Memorial Park in King City on July 1 for an unforgettable evening of live music, delicious food, family-friendly activities and a spectacular drone show to cap off the night,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “This is a free event for all ages and I encourage everyone to come out and celebrate what makes our community – and our country – so special. I hope to see you there!”

For regular updates about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, visit king.ca/CanadaDay.