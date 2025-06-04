Man seriously injured in single motor vehicle collision in King

June 4, 2025 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Township of King.
On Monday, June 2, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a white sedan that had left the roadway on Dufferin Street, north of Davis Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle had veered off the road, coming to rest in thick brush.
An off-duty paramedic was on scene and had begun providing aid to the male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre in the City of Toronto.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and no one else was injured.
The circumstances surrounding the cause of the collision remain under investigation.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have:
Witnessed the collision; observed the white sedan prior to the incident, or has dashcam or home surveillance video that may have captured the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com