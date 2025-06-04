Man seriously injured in single motor vehicle collision in King

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Township of ...

King Township has as healthy Development Charges Reserve Fund. In a report to council, Treasurer Peggy Tollett noted the current balance of the fund is $9.8-million, of which the Township has $5.5 million in commitments. This results in a healthy $4.3 million surplus. She also noted there’s a $3.7-million surplus in the Cash in Lieu of Parkland Reserve Fund.

In May 2024, King Township published our Digital Transformation Framework (DTF), aimed at leveraging technology, data and innovation to elevate Township services, engage the community ...

King Township will transition to a new recycling collection system next year as part of a province-wide initiative to provide consistent recycling services and allow ...