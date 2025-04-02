Police search for suspects after shots fired in King home invasion

April 2, 2025 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are looking for four suspects after shots were fired during a home invasion in the Township of King.
On Thursday, March 27, at approximately 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a home invasion in the area of Highway 27 and Lloydtown-Aurora Road. Four suspects, armed with at least one firearm, forced their way into a residence by smashing the rear glass door.
Once inside, a victim was confronted and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, as many as four shots were fired. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The suspects made no demands and did not take any property prior to leaving the residence.
The suspects were last seen entering a black sport utility vehicle parked on Roselena Drive. The vehicle then fled the scene Each of the suspects are described as being male, approximately 6’ tall with thin builds.
All four suspects were wearing black clothing and ski masks. Two of the suspects were wearing black shoes while one suspect was wearing white sneakers. The fourth suspect was observed wearing black and white sneakers.
A video of the incident can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/JB1re4WPI4Q
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com. Visit YRP’s Community Safety Data Portal for complete stats and crime data within York Region.