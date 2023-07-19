Aegis body cam has a multitude of uses

July 19, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
We are leveraging technology in every way possible.
There are a host of personal gadgets that are innovative marvels, offering real world applications.
One is the Aegis 100 Body Cam by MyGekoGear, an Adesso company.
This small, but mighty wearable camera goes way beyond law enforcement or personal safety. It’s a great little companion.
It’s not inconspicuous but it’s small enough to appear just part of your everyday apparel or outdoor equipment. It’s packed full of features, way more than you’d expect. It’s also tough a nails.
The 1296 super HD camera provides great resolution and the unit has a whopping nine-hour battery life. It has white lights to brighten low-lit areas and more than that, it has infrared night vision, making this a 24/7 camera. The Aegis 100 helps you capture clear and reliable footage, seeing up to 30 feet in pitch darkness.
It’s also password protected, ensuring your files are safe and not deleted. The password is needed to playback footage and change settings. Footage cannot be deleted on the device. Files can only be deleted on a PC after inputting the password. This is another level of guaranteed security.
The Aegis 100 has audio, motion detection, continuous shooting and a daily record.
There’s more. The case is tough, durable and waterproof. Its IP65 water resistance allows the body cam to withstand harsh or wet weather conditions.
It has a 140-degree wide angle lens and a 2-inch LCD screen on the back. It also comes with a 32GB memory card.
It’s ready to go out of the box. This is a real contender in this segment of the market, from a very reputable company.
This baby is suitable for law enforcement, contractors, demonstrators, property managers, or security guards to record interactions with the public and gather evidence at the scene. You can even take this outdoors with you whether you’re hiking or biking. You can also get the proof of the big one that got away while fishing!
The company also offers two more advanced models, but this is a great starter unit.
For more, visit https://www.mygekogear.com/products/aegis-100/
