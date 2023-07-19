Aegis body cam has a multitude of uses

King Township has the use of some pretty healthy reserve funds. In a report to council recently staff noted the current balance of all the reserve funds (including library) is $50.1 million and the encumbrances/commitments are $18.7 million, with an uncommitted balance of $32.2 million.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have arrested and charged two people with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of an ...

King council is allocating more money, and resources, into developing the Nobleton and King City Block Plan Study Areas. Councillors also approved staff recommendations to create a Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) to help with the Township’s planning framework for approving development and site alterations within these study areas.

To facilitate improvements in King City and improve traffic flow, King is opting for some changes to King and Keele. Staff noted that stopping prohibitions and no-parking zones will improve pedestrian safety and connectivity in the core. Council supported amendments to the York Region Bylaw to prohibit or regulate parking and stopping on Regional roads. Councillors also supported intersection improvements at King Road and Keele Street and a pedestrian crossover on Keele Street.