Plaza owners take application to OLT

April 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor



Despite negotiations with staff, the proponents of a storage facility in Nobleton are taking their bid to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT).

Domroc Developments, last November, applied for Official Plan and bylaw amendments to permit their plan on Highway 27 north of Hill Farm Road and south of Nobleton Public School. The plan is to build a four-storey self-storage facility on the east side of the existing plaza, behind Cousins.

At the time, the project saw a lot of opposition from residents and councillors. Staff were directed to review the plan further and meet with the developers to solve some of the issues.

Planning staff met with the applicant to address the concerns raised during the Public Meeting, as well as technical feedback provided by internal staff and external agencies. This process, a standard municipal practice, aimed to encourage the applicant to amend their proposal to align more closely with the Township’s vision and community expectations, while avoiding a costly Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) hearing.

However, the applicant chose not to reconsider or amend their application.

On Jan. 24, the landowner filed an appeal with the OLT, citing the Township’s lack of a decision on the applications.

A“non-decision” is commonly used to trigger an OLT appeal. The OLT will make the final ruling.

Councillor David Boyd noted the community has made its objection to this proposal “abundantly clear, with over 70 pieces of correspondence received.”

Boyd strongly expressed his opposition to the proposal, along with many of his council colleagues.

“Despite having the opportunity to respond to feedback from the community, Council and King Township staff, the applicant refused to make any changes to their application. This demonstrates a troubling lack of consideration for the well-articulated concerns and the community’s united call for a more appropriate use of these lands,” he said.

“Our Planning Staff met with the applicant in good faith, attempting to encourage them to reconsider their application and bring forward something more respectful of the community’s vision. Instead, the applicant’s refusal to compromise has forced a position where I will be asking for the support of my Council colleagues to use our valued tax dollars to fight this egregious application. It is both disheartening and frustrating to see such an unwillingness to collaborate.

“Quite frankly, the Plaza owners, Domroc Developments Inc. are prioritizing their interests over being good neighbours and partners to our community.”

On April 14, council will receive an update on this matter in a closed session, as the application is now under OLT consideration. At that time, Boyd said he will request council’s support in opposing this application at the OLT and defending the Township’s commitment to upholding its Official Plan and protecting the interests of the community.

Residents and councillors all noted the size and location of the proposed facility simply doesn’t fit in with Nobleton’s character.

The plan included each floor of approximately 1,972 square metres (21,226 square feet), for a total GFA of approximately 7,889 square metres (84,916 square feet). The proposed self-storage facility will be accessed via the two existing driveway entrances to the north and south of the existing commercial plaza building and connect to Highway 27. The development proposes a vehicular parking supply of 85 spaces (37 new + 48 existing) and green space (landscape buffers).

Related

Readers Comments (0)