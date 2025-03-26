MPP Lecce heads up expanded ministry

Doug Ford’s “experienced team”will benefit from the expertise of MPPs serving King. King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce is now Minister of the expanded Energy and Mines, an expanded portfolio of Energy and Electrification. In addition to his energy portfolio, he is now responsible for overseeing all mining projects across the province – many of which focus on getting shovels in the ground to extract critical minerals like nickel, potash, aluminum, and lithium.

York Region’s water is safe to drink. Local water is distributed by King Township and must meet high regulatory quality standards as legislated by the Province of Ontario. A recent report to King council revealed local water quality meets or exceeds all standards.

King Township is exploring creating a commercial licensing system to better support local businesses, ensure they follow regulations and help with future planning to manage ...

The on-again, off-again “trade war” with the U.S. has taken another turn. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump exempted certain imports from Canada that comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) — primarily auto components — will avoid the 25 per cent tariffs for a month. The American stance softened in light of a downturn in the U.S. market after the initial tariffs were imposed. On April 2, Trump plans to announce what he calls reciprocal tariffs to match the tariffs, taxes and subsidies from other countries.