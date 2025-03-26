MPP Lecce heads up expanded ministry

March 26, 2025 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter
Doug Ford’s “experienced team”will benefit from the expertise of MPPs serving King.
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce is now Minister of the expanded Energy and Mines, an expanded portfolio of Energy and Electrification.
In addition to his energy portfolio, he is now responsible for overseeing all mining projects across the province – many of which focus on getting shovels in the ground to extract critical minerals like nickel, potash, aluminum, and lithium.
As President Trump threatens to impose reciprocal tariffs on Canadian exports on April 2, MPP Lecce and Premier Ford have made it clear that they will not hesitate to retaliate – whether by introducing a surcharge on electricity and critical mineral exports or by cutting off exports to the United States entirely.
“I am deeply grateful to the people of King and Vaughan for placing their trust in me for a third time,” said Lecce. “With the largest critical mineral deposits on Earth and Ontario’s nuclear advantage, we are going to move with unprecedented speed to realize our full potential as a global energy superpower. This is my pledge as I was sworn in as Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Mines. I am grateful to Premier Ford for his confidence as we stand up for Canada – especially as we confront the threat of President Trump’s reckless tariffs.”
The government made changes to certain ministries’ areas of authority and responsibilities. The Minister of Energy and Mines and the Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries will now have responsibility over broadband expansion and connectivity.
York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney remains as President of the Treasury Board of Ontario and Minister of Francophone Affairs.
As Ontario faces one of the greatest challenges in our history, workers and families are counting on us to stand up for their jobs and wellbeing,” said Premier Doug Ford on his new cabinet ministers. “Our government will double down on our plan to build, train and re-skill workers for better jobs and bigger pay cheques, tear down internal trade barriers, retool companies for new customers in new markets, attract more investments and cut through red tape to develop our vast natural resources, including critical minerals in the Ring of Fire. No matter what, we will protect Ontario.”