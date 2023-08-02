Pollinators are struggling

The rise in auto thefts across the GTA has motorists concerned and the statistics are staggering. But, police forces across Ontario are combining resources to curb this illegal activity. According to a survey conducted on behalf of CAA Insurance Company, a growing number of Ontarians have significant concerns about vehicle theft.

As part of exploring growth and development opportunities in an around King and the Region, Mayor Steve Pellegrini met with Dr. Aditya Jha (C.M.) a ...

King Township has the use of some pretty healthy reserve funds. In a report to council recently staff noted the current balance of all the reserve funds (including library) is $50.1 million and the encumbrances/commitments are $18.7 million, with an uncommitted balance of $32.2 million.

King council is allocating more money, and resources, into developing the Nobleton and King City Block Plan Study Areas. Councillors also approved staff recommendations to create a Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) to help with the Township’s planning framework for approving development and site alterations within these study areas.