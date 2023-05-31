MyGEKOgear’s ultimate dash cam provides full visibility

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We should all feel safe and secure when we’re behind the wheel.

Most in-car dash cams give you a great forward view.

Few give you the features and visibility of the Scout Pro by MyGEKOgear.

This marvel is a 2K HD, 3-channel dash cam, with wi-fi and GPS logging. It’s 24/7 surveillance with its OBD power cable and offers a mountain of memory – 256MB and an included 32GB microSD card.

It’s that not enough, the Scot Pro has eyes all around – front, rear and inside the vehicle. The Scout Pro is a “Rideshare” friendly 3-channel dash cam shooting and recording at 2K (front), 1080p (in-cabin), and 1080p (rear).

This makes it very “ride share friendly,” so drivers have video footage of everything happening inside the cabin at all times. This provides an unparalleled amount of safety and viewing area.

The unit also features GPS logging, which tracks the accurate speed and location information from the dash cam when the car is in motion. This can be vital information in pinpointing the exact location where an incident happened.

A G-sensor is built into the dash cam, so if it senses drastic breaking or a collision, it will automatically lock onto the emergency files. This ensures that these files will not be loop recorded once they have been locked.

Connect your dash cam to the mobile App on your smart phone to conveniently view, download, and share your footage instantly.

Included in the package is an OBD II power cable, whcih allows you to monitor your car 24/7 using the built-in parking mode for security.

You can also get the latest firmware and updates to keep your dash cam current and up to date. All you need to do is check their website regularly for new available updates found in the support tab.

This really is the “uber” dash cam (pardon the pun). It does it all and offers very high quality resolution and ease of use. It’s a smart unit and doesn’t require any complicated installation.

With a full circle view, and important in-cabin monitoring, the Scout Pro is your best companion. It serves the purpose for all uses ­– personal, commercial and more.

I see this is a must for constant travellers, taxis, delivery vehicles and private security officers.

Made by MyGEKOgear, an Adesso brand, it’s designed for consumers who want a high-quality dash cam without a high price tag. The company’s mission is to create a dash cam line that will make recording your drive easy while using the best technology available in the market today.

The brand strives to bring high-quality dash cams with a user-friendly experience. When designing their dash cams we take every detail into consideration, from designing to production to create a dash cam that fits your needs. MyGEKOgear dash cams will record in crystal clear video so you are certain to capture every major event on the road.

“We are dedicated to creating the most reliable dash cams along with crystal clear imaging to keep an eye out for you while you drive.”

It’s available at Best Buy and through Amazon. For more details and a full line of products, visit https://www.mygekogear.com/

