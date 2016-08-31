General News

Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. wins national award at the 2016 National Awards of Landscape Excellence

August 31, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Charlie - Bruce Wilson - ComConst

Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. of Kleinburg, has won the prestigious Caterpillar Award of Excellence for Commercial Landscape Construction/Installation at the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association’s 13th annual national Awards of Landscape Excellence gala. The event took place Aug. 17, at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna, British Columbia.
This award was for Frank Stronach Community Park in Newmarket, in the Copper Hills Subdivision developed by Preston Homes and Trinison Management Corp and designed by Strybos Barron King (SBK) of Mississauga.
For this new municipal park, they installed and project managed the sports field lighting, installed 1,500 l.m. of drainage in the sports field, constructed  a Tai Chi garden, steel trellis, playground, asphalt pathways, concrete curbs and patios, play surfacing, sod/plants, corten screens and fescue-sodded berms.
Judges from across the country evaluated the 53 entries that came in for the landscape design, construction/installation and maintenance categories. One award was given per category to the company whose project scored the highest in overall appearance, technique, and difficulty.
“We are very excited to share this news with you, as it is an honour to be named among the best in our industry. The competition was strong this year and we would like to recognize our fellow nominees for their hard work and expertise,” said Charlie Wilson.
The National Awards of Landscape Excellence is a competition dedicated to showcasing the highest level of professionalism in Canada’s landscape sector. Each province nominates members from the provincial contest that are then entered into the national awards.
Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. is a member of the Landscape Ontario and the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA), the premier federation of companies creating and caring for the outdoor living environment. CNLA represents the country’s $14.48 billion green industry, which is comprised of thousands of locally owned companies that grow, design, install, and maintain plants and other landscape features in the outdoor living environment. For more information see www.landscapeontario.com

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Charlie - Bruce Wilson - ComConst

Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. wins national award at the 2016 National Awards of Landscape Excellence

Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. of Kleinburg, has won the prestigious Caterpillar Award of Excellence for Commercial Landscape Construction/Installation at the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association’s 13th ...

New site promotes local businesses

Shopping in King just got a little bit easier, thanks to the efforts of a King resident. Tom Marchese launched KingTownshipBiz, a subsidiary of DistrictBiz, a privately held company having roots right here in King Township. He came up with the idea this past February, deciding it was time to make it easier for the community to shop locally.

coppas ribbon

Coppa’s Fresh Market opens, offers first drive-thru

The Coppa family’s commitment to the community has come full circle, with the grand opening of their newest flagship store in King City. Coppa’s Fresh Market opened its doors Tuesday and held its official opening before a large, supportive crowd.

dancing sisters

Dancing sisters reflect on achievements

It’s been a successful year of dance for Kaitlyn and Lina Drummond. The sisters from Schomberg attend Simcoe Dance Academy in Bradford. Lina, 10, has been dancing competitively for four years and Kaitlyn, 9, has been dancing competitively for a year. Both have made remarkable achievements in the past few months.

ken orr

Orr & Associates opens new office in King City

King Township is blessed with some family owned businesses that have served the community for decades. One local business has been part of the very fabric of King City for more than 100 years!

abby cheque

Abby family day raises more than $15Gs for charity

The annual “We Belive in Abby Family Day” continues to give back. The event, held June 18 at Hickstead Park in Schomberg, raised $10,965.65 – all in a four-hour event! According to Becky Eveson, they will be donating $9365.65 to SickKids foundation. The “Cardiac Kids BBQ” was able to raise $1,600 for their organization.

grecchi season_3

TV star opens dance studio in Schomberg

Samantha Grecchi’s life so far has been “epic.” With a sky’s the limit attitude, Grecchi has decided to put down stronger roots in her home town, and become a business woman.

Enjoy home-cooked meals through Pops’ Kitchen

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

Beth-Underhill-w-Linda-Pabst-Gryphon-Farms_DSC9814

Area poised to become ‘Canada’s Horse Country’

Local residents are keenly aware of the importance of the equine industry in this region. It’s much more than a sport or a hobby. Led by a passionate and talented group of equine experts, Headwaters Horse Country is poised to become nationally significant, with a goal of becoming “Canada’s Horse Country.”

hard at work peter

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor