Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. wins national award at the 2016 National Awards of Landscape Excellence

Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. of Kleinburg, has won the prestigious Caterpillar Award of Excellence for Commercial Landscape Construction/Installation at the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association’s 13th annual national Awards of Landscape Excellence gala. The event took place Aug. 17, at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna, British Columbia.
This award was for Frank Stronach Community Park in Newmarket, in the Copper Hills Subdivision developed by Preston Homes and Trinison Management Corp and designed by Strybos Barron King (SBK) of Mississauga.
For this new municipal park, they installed and project managed the sports field lighting, installed 1,500 l.m. of drainage in the sports field, constructed a Tai Chi garden, steel trellis, playground, asphalt pathways, concrete curbs and patios, play surfacing, sod/plants, corten screens and fescue-sodded berms.
Judges from across the country evaluated the 53 entries that came in for the landscape design, construction/installation and maintenance categories. One award was given per category to the company whose project scored the highest in overall appearance, technique, and difficulty.
“We are very excited to share this news with you, as it is an honour to be named among the best in our industry. The competition was strong this year and we would like to recognize our fellow nominees for their hard work and expertise,” said Charlie Wilson.
The National Awards of Landscape Excellence is a competition dedicated to showcasing the highest level of professionalism in Canada’s landscape sector. Each province nominates members from the provincial contest that are then entered into the national awards.
Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. is a member of the Landscape Ontario and the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA), the premier federation of companies creating and caring for the outdoor living environment. CNLA represents the country’s $14.48 billion green industry, which is comprised of thousands of locally owned companies that grow, design, install, and maintain plants and other landscape features in the outdoor living environment. For more information see www.landscapeontario.com
