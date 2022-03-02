General News

Local artist’s work showcased in OFL March 8 Project

March 2, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

A King artist’s work is highlighting female empowerment stories.
Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour once again.
The OFL’s March 8 Project has been supporting women’s organizations across Ontario as they rise, resist, and organize for equality across our province.
This is the 12th year of the March 8 project. The project was developed by the Ontario Federation of Labour Women’s Committee to celebrate International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is HERstory!
According to the organization, it has been an unprecedented two years for everyone around the globe. The pandemic has exposed the hard truth that people getting harmed the most are the people already facing the worst inequities, especially women, who are predominantly our front-line workers, our lifelines.
“We are in a time of crisis and we need to reset our norms to focus on a system of care, a care society. Women are making HERstory everyday as “sheroes” during the pandemic. Celebrate women and their stories of survival, persistence and strength this International Women’s Day by wearing an OFL 2022 HERstory lapel pin in solidarity and sisterhood.”
These pewter pins and posters are works of art that members and community partners will value for many years to come. Both products are proudly union-made in Canada.
Colalillo said the concept for the HerStory poster and pin is about women telling their own story, their history/ herstory from the female perspective. The stories of these last few years, how the pandemic has effected women in their work and roles as women, at work and at home, are especially important.
The art in the poster represents women’s faces – various ages and ethnicities. In the piece, women together with strength, support, solidarity, look straight ahead stare at viewer.
Colalillo said it’s like “looking through and getting through,” the many various roles and jobs they had to do before during and after the pandemic.
Ideas that run through the art include recovery, renewal, resurgence, rising up, solidarity and strength.
“Women gave up lower paying jobs to watch kids at home,” she said. The art also shows women’s ability to work and watch kids – balancing work and family.
Colalillo noted in the poster and pin each woman has a rose embedded on her.
On the poster you can find the roses from left to right and top to bottom: as a pin on the hijab, ties for the braids, earrings, button on shirt collar, centre collar of shirt, hairline of forehead, corner of glasses, dangling earring, necklace/collar.
The rose represents the rise from a special poem during the suffrage movement.
“Bread and Roses” is a political slogan as well as the name of an associated poem and song. It originated from a speech given by American women’s suffrage activist Helen Todd. A line in that speech about “bread for all, and roses too,” inspired the title of the poem Bread and Roses by James Oppenheim.
The poem was first published in The American Magazine in December 1911.
The phrase is commonly associated with the successful textile strike in Lawrence, Massachusetts, between January and March 1912, now often referred to as the “Bread and Roses strike.” The slogan pairing bread and roses, appealing for both fair wages and dignified conditions, found resonance as transcending “the sometimes tedious struggles for marginal economic advances” in the “light of labor struggles as based on striving for dignity and respect,” as Robert J. S. Ross wrote in 2013.
“I have incorporated a rose in all the posters and pin for the past 11 years. It’s like finding Waldo,” she said.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Local artist’s work showcased in OFL March 8 Project

A King artist’s work is highlighting female empowerment stories. Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour once again. The OFL’s March 8 Project has been supporting women’s organizations across Ontario as they rise, resist, and organize for equality across our province.

Student-led ‘Bags of Promise’ a lifesaver for homeless youth

Trust students to know the value of a good backpack. Schomberg’s Celina Lovisotto, a student at Queen’s University, and partner Brooke Baker, a student at the Royal Military College of Canada, are the founders of Bags of Promise, an organization that supplies at-risk youth aged 13 to 24 with reusable backpacks full of essential resources and supplies.

Newly released videos take you on a journey to discover the Oak Ridges Moraine

STORM (Save the Oak Ridges Moraine) Coalition released two videos in a 12-part series on the Oak Ridges Moraine.Each video segment is a visual feast ...

Quanta Vici delivers world’s best heated wearables

The cold is no longer a hurdle for outdoor enthusiasts and pain sufferers. Thanks to the efforts of Canadian company Quanta Vici, their high-end heated wearables make any outdoor task more enjoyable, and fashionable.

Art Hindle to receive ACTRA Award of Excellence

A King actor and advocate will be recognized by his peers at the 20th anniversary of the ACTRA Awards in Toronto. Art Hindle, an actor described by his colleagues as “Canadian film royalty,” will be presented with ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) Toronto’s 2022 Award of Excellence at the an online ceremony to be streamed at 8 p.m. on March 6.

Pathak provokes thought at CAK’s AGM

here are no quick fixes to the climate change challenge, but there are short- and long-term approaches. Citizens, along with governments at all levels, need to be “provoked” into action. That message came from Prashant Pathak, chair of Kingbridge Centre and Innovation Hub, guest speaker for Climate Action King’s inaugural AGM.

Drinkmate’s home carbonator a game-changer

It’s time to pamper ourselves and prepare for the upcoming summer entertaining season. With light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, hosts will love adding “Arctic Blue” to their entertaining repertoire.

Taste of Main food event under way in the heart of Schomberg

The restaurants on Schomberg’s Main Street are collaborating for the inaugural Taste of Main prix fixe dining event. A prix fixe (a French term meaning ...

King actress Simone Miller releases new single

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills. Simone Miller, who stars in both “Detention Adventure” and “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, title “Older.” When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do.

Preliminary work starts on Highway 413 corridor

Preliminary pre-planning has begun on the somewhat controversial Highway 413 transportation corridor. King councillors received an update from Ministry of Transportation staff recently.

Commentary

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open