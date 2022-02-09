General News

Preliminary work starts on Highway 413 corridor

February 9, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Preliminary pre-planning has begun on the somewhat controversial Highway 413 transportation corridor.
King councillors received an update from Ministry of Transportation staff recently.
While there’s grassroots opposition to the highway, studies will look at all aspects of the project to determine its impact.
Project manager Hossein Hosseini noted the federal environment minister of climate change designated the 413 under the federal IA Act. This planning and decision-making tool will assess the positive and negative environmental, economic, health and social effects of the corridor.
He noted the corridor will include some 11 municipal interchanges, and connections with Highways 403, 427, 410 and 401/407.
It’s very early in the pre-planning phase and much of it is a conformity exercise, summarizing issues and stakeholder submissions.
Mara Bullock, consultant with WSP, noted some key issues include the fact it doesn’t conform to the Greenbelt Plan. There will be negative impacts on flora and fauna, along with “environmental costs.” TRCA and CVC are active partners in the project’s review.
Some of the complaints arise from a lack of public consultation, and a charge the project only benefits developers. There will be health and socio-economic impacts, she said.
At a recent York public information meeting, the issue of connectivity in Vaughan and the impact on local roads was discussed. As well, the new road could impact the historic Carrying Place Trail which runs through King.
She said WSP will take all the issues and document them in the project description.
Hosseini said the ministry will still accept submissions on the concept.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer noted some 10 municipalities – representing 60% of the GTA population – have voiced their opposition to the project.
Hosseini did admit the agency feels there will be an adverse impact on three federally listed species at risk.
Currently, the process involves submission of the initial project description, followed by conformity and engagement on issues. It’s estimated it will take five years before a concrete decision is made.
The presentation did show adverse affects on Greenbelt and agricultural lands.
There will likely be impacts on human health from increased pollution caused by the traffic, and potential impacts on drinking water and wells.
There is a potential the projects will result in the loss of heritage resources and cultural land spaces. MTO noted there has been a deficiency in engagement with the Indigenous community.
While the 413 is intended to be a multi-use transportation corridor, there are questions whether it’s the best option.
An Air Quality Impact Assessment, which is part of the Provincial EA, predicts the cumulative concentration of various contaminants and GHGs. A human health impact scoping report will be prepared to assess human health impacts.
Social, economic and health studies are being conducted for the three regions – Halton, Peel and York – as well as municipalities like King, Vaughan, Brampton and Caledon.
Everything from air quality, noise, safety, land use, employment opportunities and travel and tourism will be reviewed.
Through 2022, MTO will continue to meet with municipal staff, stakeholders and review feedback. The initial project description will be submitted later this year to the Impact Assesment Agency of Canada.
Further progress will depend on the IACC’s decision on whether a Federal Impact Assessment is required for the 413.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

King actress Simone Miller releases new single

The sky’s the limit for a King native, who’s honing her acting and singing skills. Simone Miller, who stars in both “Detention Adventure” and “Run the Burbs,” has released her second music single, title “Older.” When she turned 15, Miller reflected on the year and the pressure to accomplish a lot, and at the same time felt the pull of multiple lockdowns not allowing her to do what she wanted to do.

Preliminary work starts on Highway 413 corridor

Preliminary pre-planning has begun on the somewhat controversial Highway 413 transportation corridor. King councillors received an update from Ministry of Transportation staff recently.

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

King City’s Beretta Farms continued a spate of high-profile media appearances with a recent feature in Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & the Canadian Grasslands, an A&W produced documentary now streaming on Crave and CTV. Grass Farmers examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada, exploring how making soil health a top priority can lead to healthier grass, healthier cattle, and, ultimately, a healthier earth.

Schomberg receives ‘My Main Street’ funding boost

King Township will receive $116,000 in funding to revitalize the Schomberg Lions Parkette, a community hub in the village of Schomberg.On Jan. 12, the Honourable ...

DIY projects get a ‘dino’ boost

Our DIY projects have likely been piling up during the pandemic. The winter gives us time to check off some of the items on our to-do lists. But where are the screw drivers and do we have the right bits for the job? Well, the T-REX Multi-FlexDriver answers the call in spades. This device, and the seemingly endless set of attachments, is really all you need.

Len Mizzoni releases fifth album in five years

King’s prolific singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni is driven to share his music. It’s part of who he is and his newest offering is a testament to his creativity and from-the-heart sentiments.

Historic court award in Flight 752 case sends a message

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s massive $107 million award to the families of six victims in the shooting down of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran sends a strong message to the world.

Field presents even ‘More Memories of King’

By Julia Galt Carol Gellatly Field recalls a King Township much different than the one she lives in today.As the fourth-generation Gellatly to call her ...

York Regional Council approves $3.7 billion 2022 budget

York Regional Council approved a $3.7 billion budget for 2022. The budget consists of $2.7 billion in operating costs to support the delivery of core ...

‘The Shift’ is a unique way of self healing

We’re always looking for ways to de-stress during some down time. Now, thanks to an innovative new device, it has become that much easier and accessible. The Shift, by Komuso Design, is a small, wearable whistle-like device that helps you down shift, any time of the day or night. You can wear it around your neck, for convenient comfort at all times.

Commentary

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Keep what’s inside your head to yourself!

Do you really want to know what’s going on inside someone else’s head? Would you like to read your spouse’s mind? Do you really want to know what your kids think of you? Nope.

Why does it always come down to money?

It’s funny how many important actions always come down to money. It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness or that it can’t build meaning into life. But when it comes to major policies, mandates, protocols – major change – yes indeed money matters. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that any country that spends more money on its military than social programs will be doomed spiritually.

We have to unite and focus on our common goals

he learning never ends. We’ve dined, drank and hopefully “did good” over the holiday break. But now it’s back to business as usual. Or, as “usual” as can be in these weird times.

Don’t forget the past; it’s vitally important to the present

Our family members, and our DNA, are our only link to the past. Many believe what’s past is past, and just leave it alone. But how can we? The past represents so much, not just for each of our family histories, but for all of humankind. It’s so damn interesting.

Putting our ‘First World’ woes in perspective

As we enter the holidays and emerge from our burrows, we face some new and old challenges. These hurdles, however, are solely First World issues, and are so petty and trivial in the grand scheme of things.

Worry and anxiety detrimental to our health

Living in the modern age, we take worry and stress in stride. It’s part of our daily life and it’s something we’ve come to expect. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from trying to open one of those tiny butter containers in a restaurant, to misplacing your debit card.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open