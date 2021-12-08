Cleaner air vital during the winter season

December 8, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
With people starting to stay indoors and wait out the winter, air quality is a number one concern.
Fortunately for homeowners, there are many products to help maintain pure air in your home.
One is JS Innovation’s Vanguard 2.0, a combination air purifier and dehumidifier all in one.
It’s a smart design that combines a strong air purifier with top mounted display panel, and a bottom receptible for water taken from the air.
The Vanguard is a smaller unit, designed for bedrooms, washrooms, laundry rooms, even RVs and boats.
Don’t let the small size fool you; this is a strong little unit. It cleans the air in a large room in no time.
It does the job and what separates the Vanguard from the rest of the pack is the dehumidifier. You can even operate it via an iOS and Android APP w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Home support.
The water reservoir has a 1-litre capacity, and the unit is light, and portable.
The unit will easily cover up to 215 square feet, and maybe just a little more.
At JS Innovation, they believe the best products don’t require a lot of fuss – they just work. With JS Vanguard 2.0, it’s Plug-and-Play. It’s that simple.
JS Vanguard 2.0 protects your home in 2 ways: eliminates air borne toxins and bacteria with HEPA filtration system, and clear the dampness in the air that causes moulds and mildew. Rest assured that the air you breathe is clean.
With its iOS and Android mobile APP, your mobile phone becomes a remote control for ease of access!
It’s fully digital; has two performance levels and monitors its own water tank.
Dehumidifying the air also controls mold growth . Health experts note that dehumidifiers may help control asthma. When there’s moisture in the air, it becomes heavier and often more difficult to breathe. That’s why high-humidity environments can be difficult for people who have asthma.
The Vanguard is the best fit to keep your family members safe and healthy.
For more on their range of products, visit https://www.jsinnovations.ca/
