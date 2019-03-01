General News » Uncategorized

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

May 22, 2019

By Mark Pavilons

“I suddenly discovered that cooking was a rich and layered and endlessly fascinating subject. The best way to describe it is to say that I fell in love with French food – the tastes, the processes, the history, the endless variations, the rigorous discipline, the creativity, the wonderful people, the equipment, the rituals.”
– Julia Child, My Life in France

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris.
A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.
Pascal said the quality and expertise is really what sets them apart from their competitors.
“Our chefs make fresh house-made traditional French pastries such as the Trianon cake, mille-feuille, éclair, Opera cake, buckwheat and sweet crêpes. Our products are 100% made from scratch with no additives or preservatives. La Brehandaise Catering offers products as well as a unique catering service. We offer locals hot and healthy, ready-made meals to help busy families obtain nourishing meals on the go.”
La Brehandaise Catering has a strong management team composed of chefs who have extensive knowledge of French cuisine and 20-30 years of training and experience in catering. All chefs have extensive culinary certifications from France (“Charcutier Traiteur” certificate).
Chef owner Pascal Poilbout has a Crepe Master Certificate (2008). The chefs have brought their culinary talent with them from France and so customers can be assured that they will receive authentic French cuisine of high quality. The food is cooked and prepared with fresh and natural ingredients and is made on the spot.
Although the cuisine is French inspired, La Brehandaise Catering meets customers’ needs and expectations by accommodating any international cuisine that they wish, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options. This allows customers to customize their orders and still enjoy French cuisine.
The chefs have been dishing out their amazing items at multiple catering functions and are present the Aurora Farmers’ Market since 2010 with their well-known savoury and sweet crepes, as well as at local community events.
“We enjoy bringing our diverse community together with healthy food,” Pascal said. “We welcome customers in a warm, friendly, cozy atmosphere where we encourage everyone to feel at home. Whether you are alone, on a date or reconnecting with friends or family, our tasty, fresh treats and meals bring customers back again and again. We are proud our community has a community feel, where everyone is welcome to gather, share experiences, daily news or any other stories they would like to share with us.”
Pascal said they enjoying engaging in local events and they currently sponsor the Aurora Youth Soccer Club.
La Brehandaise Catering was founded in 2008 by Pascal Poilbout. The name “La Brehandaise” comes from a small medieval village in Brittany, France called Brehand-Moncontour. Pascal grew up in this small village, watching his grandmother make crepes every Sunday for the entire family.
In 2010, his older brother Martial, greatly experienced in One Michelin Star restaurants in Paris, London, and New York, joined Pascal on his new catering service journey.
In 2018, La Brehandaise Catering opened a store-front at 13495 Bathurst St.(between King Road and Bloomington). The new location allows customers to drop in at any time for breakfast, lunch or dinner as well as a sweet pastry with a nice cup of coffee.
If you’re looking for a European flavour close to home, give them a try. Mangez bien.
For more, visit their website at https://labrehandaisecatering.com/



         

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

