General News

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

November 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Grazyna Tonkiel, Sandra Longo, King-Vaughan MP Deb Schulte celebrate the successful Navy Street Charity fundraiser.

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.
When a serious car accident left Sandra trapped in a submerged vehicle, in the middle of winter, she marvelled at the absurdity of living a life full of pointless struggle. At that moment Sandra realized she was put on this Earth to accomplish something more. At that moment, she knew that if she survived her life had to hold a higher purpose.
When she was rescued and needed a place to heal she ended up serving apples and cider at Pine Farms Orchard, located in King, just north of her busy life and telecom career in neighbouring Woodbridge. That orchard was where the idea of Navy Street was born and why she selected it as the venue for its first fundraising event, “its unofficial launch party,” as Sandra puts it. For her, Navy Street Charity is a way to bring purpose to the experiences that defined her life up to now. Though not officially launched until that night, Sandra’s efforts have yielded fruit, donating several ramps to families in need and garnering recognition through Women of Influence – Toronto Non-For-Profit Leader 2017.
According to Statistics Canada roughly 12% of people over the age of 15, living within our communities, are struggling with mobility issues. Based on her personal experiences with close family members, Sandra Longo knows how much a simple lightweight, portable wheelchair ramp can improve the lives of people struggling with mobility. The charity’s mission is to deliver this simple and effective solution to any Ontario resident in need.
On Oct. 20, Navy Street held a soft launch at Pine Farms Orchard, raising $10,000 thanks to event ticket sales, generous donations and sponsors such as Signature Lifestyle Communities and Nature’s Emporium.
The evening was MC’d by celebrated radio show host Drew Marshall and featured special guest Unstoppable Tracy, motivational speaker, author, decorated athlete and four-time amputee. The guests included numerous prominent members of the community, celebrated artists and local dignitaries. By all accounts, the event, meticulously planned and executed with the help of Sandra’s dedicated team of volunteers and board of directors, was a terrific success.
“I was touched by how many people approached me and told me they felt it was a truly inspirational and moving evening,” Longo said.
Between Unstoppable Tracy and Mary Longo, guests got to hear about two ends of the disability spectrum.
“When my mother took the floor and talked about how, unlike Tracy, she wasn’t born with a disability and what it was like to, in the same instant, lose her mobility and her sense of self. My mother used to live a full and vibrant life, completely immersed in social activities. When she suddenly developed paraplegia, the invitations stopped coming. She felt that she had suddenly become invisible; there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. People approached me and said: ‘I never knew! I’m so sorry!’”
Navy Street Charity aspires to double the number of ramps donated in the coming year. To help get there, Sandra and her team are planning something special for the fall of 2019. Based on the great job the Navy Street Team did on their Oct. 20 event, the Navy Street Charity 2019 Fall Gala promises to be an event not to be missed. To learn more about Navy Street Charity, how you can get involved, or to donate please visit navystreet.org.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Specialty shopping has returned to Schomberg’s Main Street

Just in time for the festive shopping season, there is a new pop-up art gallery on Main Street. Eleven artists have partnered to establish The ...

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

Guide Light helps make seconds count

We all know that our lives can change in an instant. Just ask anyone who’s been in a car accident, or suffered a stroke. In an emergency, every second counts. It not only means the difference between life and death, but also between recovery and a lifetime of suffering.

Ghosts are nothing to be afraid of

Drawn by “the other side,” Ontario paranormal investigators are like treasure-hunters. You’d be surprised at the riches they have uncovered.

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

Saturday Night Bash raises $175K for research

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Singer-songwriter Brooks contemplates life

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Port Soiree offers consistent menu, old world charm

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

Helen Lucas driven to create her art

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Commentary

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Being one with nature is good for your health

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

Words and actions that change the world

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Our everyday problems are quite trivial

Our country is a great place to live. Canada’s economy is growing slowly and steadily and ranks among the top dozen in the world with regards to GDP. In other words, we’re living the dream, in a fairly wealthy country.

Bullying remains an issue today

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Lowering the English lingo limbo bar

Our language is our main tool for communication and for many of us, it’s our bread and butter. In our home and native land, our language and our unique colloquialisms make us friends and bring all Canadians together.

Is happiness more elusive than ever?

Each generation has its unique challenges and crosses to bear. We Baby Boomers have evolved through some remarkable times, from the radical ‘60s and laid-back ‘70s to the tension-filled 2000s and current state of weirdness.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open