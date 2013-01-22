Port Soiree offers consistent menu, old world charm

September 5, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist.
But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.
Nascimento has been running Port Soiree Restaurants in Schomberg since 2006 and it’s popular among locals and visitors alike. On some weekends, visitors and day-trippers flock to the restaurant, lured by the great reviews and unique authentic dishes.
The menu is tried and true, Nascimento said, noting the dishes have stood the test of time. Ingredients – from the farm fresh garlic and tomatoes to the real cream used in the pasta sauces – are fresh, natural and mouth-watering.
Regular customers rave about Port Soiree and most have their favourites, many of which are unique to the restaurant.
The Portuguese seafood mix is a bounty, containing king crab, sea scallops, mussels, calamari, clams and shrimp. Alvaro’s traditional Portuguese cod cakes are a must. If you listen closely enough, you may just hear the ocean! Diners can enjoy main dishes like their penne with sausage, lobster Newburg risotto and veal scaloppini, all for under $30.
Nascimento supports buying locally, always finding the freshest ingredients. If he disappears for a moment from the restaurant, he’s likely in his garden alongside the restaurant, picking up some fresh, off-the-vine tomatoes. He also has a large vegetable garden at his home farm where he grows a wide variety of vegetables, including garlic, sweet peppers and spinach. You can’t get any fresher than that!
While Port Soiree is known for its fine dining, Nascimento pointed out it’s the perfect setting for lunch on the spacious patio. The restaurant is also known for catering to groups and parties.
In all the years, the restaurant has had only two chefs, something Nascimento said is a testament to their dedication. It also means the dishes will be consistent and perfect every time. Chef Andrew Prebul has been in the kitchen for several years now, adding his personal flare to the well presented meals.
Available for conferences and gatherings,
“The Cellar” comes equipped with projector, hidden screen, full serve bar, serving kitchen and its own cappuccino maker.
Port Soiree boasts an extensive selection of award-winning wines from around the world.
Throughout the Restaurant guest can view and/or purchase artwork from local area artists. Nascimento has several of his own paintings and sculptures on display. He said he finds inspiration everywhere.
His creative nature is evident in the restaurant, and its cozy, old-world charm. Like its name, Port Soiree is like a family gathering around the dinner table, with ample food, a selection of quality wines and liquors. Just ask your server for one of their deep, rich ports.
From business lunches to family celebrations, you’ll find just what you’re looking for at Port Soiree.
It’s located on Main Street in Schomberg. For more, visit http://www.portsoiree.com/
