WinterFest returns to Canada’s Wonderland

The magic of WinterFest has returned to Canada’s Wonderland.

The sixth season of WinterFest features exciting live shows – including two new ones – enchanted themed areas, seven million lights, festive food, rides and family entertainment.

The event is open select dates through Jan. 3, 2025 and features a nightly tree lighting ceremony, nine live shows, musical performances and interactive attractions like ice skating on Snow Flake Lake, photo ops with Elf on a Shelf and cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus.

“WinterFest is a wonderful holiday tradition for guests of all ages,” said Heather Hill, park manager. “It’s a magical experience to see the entire park lit up with lights, to hear the holiday music, to see the exciting shows and enjoy a fun night out with family or friends.”

WinterFest features more than 40 attractions, including two new shows:

Small Town Snowmance: Join in on fun, love and laughs as the Wonderland Players present a classic Christmas movie love story.

It’s Christmas, Charlie Brown! See Charlie Brown, Snoopy and The PEANUTS™ Gang in a heartwarming celebration filled with laugher and music and the true spirit of Christmas.

Returning favourites include:

Tinker’s Toy Factory: This indoor show at Canterbury Theatre features music, exciting acrobatics and an entertaining story about elf hijinks in Santa’s Workshop.

Rides: Guests can enjoy 23 rides, including the children’s rides in Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town, and others like Thunder Run, Klockwerks, Psyclone and Sledge Hammer.

Ice Skating on Snow Flake Lake: Glide down the ice on the shimmering, frozen lake in front of the iconic Wonder Mountain and surrounded by beautifully lit trees and holiday light projections. Advance online reservations required.

Nightly tree-lighting ceremony: Don’t miss this song-and-dance spectacular on International Street with the lighting of two 50-foot-tall Christmas trees decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments.

Cool Yule Christmas: This high-energy, fun-filled show covers all the favourite Christmas pop songs and guests are welcome to sing along.

Jack Frost’s Igloo Village: Guests can rent their own cozy, private igloo for the evening with concierge food and beverage service!*

Four Drummers Drumming: These playful toy soldiers will drum familiar favourites and get guests tapping and clapping to the beat.

Elf on the Shelf: Santa’s favourite helper is keeping an eye on guests, and happy to pose for photo ops!

Christmas Market: The perfect place to get holiday shopping done at the Christmas market featuring local artisan vendors, food and amazing gift ideas.

More information on WinterFest, including tickets and skating reservations will be available soon at https://www.canadaswonderland.com/winterfest

Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

