King Township hosts Nobleton Victoria Day with modified event layout

May 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

From the whirl of carnival rides to the sound of live music and the smell of fair‑style favourites, the unofficial start to the summer season is here!

The Nobleton Victoria Day Fair and Fireworks Show, presented by event sponsor Tim Hortons, is happening on Monday, May 18 from noon to dusk at the Dr. William Lacey Nobleton Community Centre, located at 15 Old King Road.

﻿As phase two of the Nobleton Park Revitalization project continues to take shape, vendor and entertainment spaces are being thoughtfully adjusted around ongoing construction of the park to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Event modifications to expect:

Market vendors relocated indoors. There will be limited walk‑in access through the park, with entry via 15 Old King Road. Fireworks viewing will be restricted to the outfields of the two baseball diamonds and the fireworks viewing family zone is limited to small portion of land north of the construction (formerly the site of Nobleton Public School).

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a parade starting at the Nobleton Public Library, travelling south on Highway 27 and arriving at 15 Old King Road at noon, just in time for the start of the outdoor fair. Residents are invited to watch the parade from along the route. It’s also not too late to participate – floats, classic cars and modern vehicles can still register online by completing the form and waiver at king.ca/NobletonVictoriaDay.

To safely accommodate the parade, temporary road closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Highway 27 will be closed between Sheardown Drive and Hill Farm Road, and King Road between Wellar Avenue and Old King Road. Additional closures include Sheardown Drive, Hill Farm Road, Wellar Avenue and Old King Road in the immediate event area. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, follow posted detours and avoid parking on affected roads during this time.

The event features a full slate of family‑friendly entertainment, including live performances by students from Aria School of Music and Arcadia Academy of Music – Nobleton, classic midway rides such as a Ferris Wheel, teacups and fun slide, and traditional carnival games. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of food options – from ice cream and hot dogs to churros, funnel cake, kettle corn and poutine – alongside retail vendors offering handmade goods from local artisans.

The day also includes a Battle of the Bands, where competing acts perform 15-minute live sets for a chance to be selected by the audience as the opening act for King Township’s Canada Day headliner.

Entry to the event is free. Guests must pay to ride the mid-way rides and play games. Single and multi-pack tickets will be available for purchase on-site.

Fireworks will begin at dusk and are presented by the Nobleton Firefighters Association from King Fire and Emergency Services, with donations continuing to support this long‑standing community tradition. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, as space will be more limited than in previous years. Bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs. Local watch parties are also encouraged: enjoy the fireworks from nearby private properties where visible, or consider hosting small, neighbourhood viewing gatherings with friends and neighbours. Donations to the fireworks show can be made online at king.ca/OnlineServices.

Nobleton Victoria Day has run for more than 50 years and attracts thousands of attendees annually. Thank you to all our sponsors who made this year’s event possible: Tim Hortons, Reefer Sales, Firehouse Subs Nobleton, Mosaik Homes, Universal Care, Zancor Homes, Treasure Hill Homes, and Nobleton Family Dental.

For full event details, including an aerial map of the updated event layout, visit king.ca/NobletonVictoriaDay.

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