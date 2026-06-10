Township updates ice policy for user groups

June 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

To ensure a fair distribution of arena ice time, King Township has updated its Ice Allocation Policy.

Staff said the revamped policy is transparent, and provides an equitable distribution of limited arena ice time in response to continued growth in demand across the Township.

It also strengthens the Township’s ability to manage tournaments, special events, the introduction of new affiliated user groups and emerging program needs while minimizing disruption to regular community use.

The policy reinforces the Township’s longstanding priority to support local youth sport development, while maintaining balanced access for a broad range of community users.

Staff noted that affiliated user groups who would be impacted by changes were consulted by staff to ensure operational realities and user perspectives were considered.

Changes are made to improve clarity around allocation processes, cancellations, and conflict resolution, providing greater predictability for user groups and improved risk management for the Township.

Staff pointed out that local arena ice pad facilities are a valued municipal resource within the Township and play a key role in supporting local sport organizations, community programs, and special events. In recent years, demand for arena ice, particularly during evening and weekend prime time hours, has continued to increase as participation levels grow, new programs emerge, and existing organizations expand.

Over the past several years, the Township has experienced increased pressure on arena facilities from affiliated youth organizations, adult leagues, tournaments, and emerging programs. The policy updates are intended to ensure that ice allocation decisions remain transparent, defensible, and aligned with Council’s priorities, particularly with respect to local youth sport development, community access, and the effective stewardship of municipal facilities.

The Township’s Ice Allocation Policy was established to guide the fair and equitable distribution of limited ice time, with a focus on serving Township residents and supporting local youth sport. As community needs and usage patterns have evolved, staff identified the need to update the policy to ensure it remains transparent, defensible, and aligned with council priorities.

Rising competition for prime-time ice and increased expectations for clarity from user groups underscored the importance of clearly defined user priorities, consistent allocation standards, and formalized processes for managing growth, tournaments, and conflicts. Staff also sought to better articulate how allocation decisions are made when demand exceeds supply and when changes to historical allocations may be required.

The updated Ice Allocation Policy was developed by Community Services staff through an internal review of current practices, demand trends, and comparable municipal approaches.

Updates were required to reflect current staffing capacity, administrative demands, and the increasing complexity of allocation decisions.

Demand for ice time continues to grow due to program expansion requests, increased tournament and special event activity, and rising interest from external user groups. These pressures have intensified following the opening of the Zancor Centre in January 2025, further increasing demand across the Township’s arena system. Collectively, these factors have significantly increased the administrative workload associated with ice allocation.

The updated policy clarifies roles, timelines, and decision-making frameworks to better support staff capacity while maintaining consistent service levels for community users. It also provides greater clarity for user groups by outlining how allocation decisions are made when demand exceeds availability and how competing priorities are balanced. This approach supports predictability for organizations while ensuring the responsible management of arena resources.

Updates include a revised user priority ranking, including a new 15% prime time cap for Township programs and events. There’s a more clearly defined regular season start and end dates (Labour Day to the first weekend in April).

Submission and confirmation deadlines, along with penalties, have been updated as well.

As part of the policy update process, Community Services staff engaged in consultation with affected King Township affiliated user groups to ensure operational realities and user perspectives were considered. Feedback focused on allocation transparency, predictability, and the importance of maintaining youth sport priorities while recognizing the role of adult leagues and community events.

King consulted with King Township Minor Hockey Association, King Curling Club, Nobleton Skating Club, King City Skating Club,  York Central Girls Hockey Association, Schomberg Cougars (Junior C) and King Rebellion (Junior A).

Input received during this process informed refinements to policy language, clarified allocation standards, and helped ensure the updated policy is understandable and consistently applied across user groups.

Collectively, these changes strengthen the Township’s ability to respond to evolving community needs while maintaining fairness for existing users and protecting the Township’s operational and financial interests.

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