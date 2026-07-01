Speed limits of 110 km/hour to be in place on 89 per cent of provincial highways by the end of September 2026

July 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government is raising the speed limit from 100 km/hour to 110 km/hour on an additional 938 kilometres of provincial highways.

Officials, including King­–Vaughan MPP and Mayor Steve Pellegrini, were on hand for the road-side announcement last week.

The change builds on the safe and successful increase to speeds on 10 sections of provincial highways in 2024 and six sections of provincial highways in 2022, aligning with posted speed limits in other jurisdictions across Canada. Currently, 873 kilometres of provincial highways are posted at 110 km/hour. Once in effect, nearly 89 per cent of the province’s highway network will have a posted speed limit of 110 km/hour, up from 43 per cent today.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is helping get drivers where they’re going faster and safely,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “We’re going to keep supporting commuters, workers and businesses by investing in our $31 billion plan to build and expand roads and highways, so we can get people and goods moving across Ontario and keep workers on the job.”

The province has begun increasing the speed limit to 110 km/hour on sections of Highways 401 and 416 in eastern Ontario, followed by sections on other highways, including the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) and Highways 400, 401, 402, 403, 416 and 417. With this new speed limit in place, drivers travelling from Sarnia to Toronto could save nearly 20 minutes, while those travelling from Toronto to Ottawa could save nearly half an hour.

“King welcomes the Province’s continued investment in improving transportation efficiency across Ontario. Expanding the 110 km/hour speed limit to additional highway sections will help people and goods move more efficiently. As communities like King continue to grow, initiatives like this help reduce travel times, strengthen economic connections, and support a modern transportation network that meets the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors alike,” said Mayor Pellegrini.

“Reducing congestion has been our government’s focus as we recently completed the widening of the 400 highway to five lanes each way, along with improvements to the King City, Rutherford, and Maple GO stations,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan.

“Ontario is building a second subway stop in Vaughan, building the 413 highway and the Bradford Bypass — part of a broader vision and plan to end the debilitating gridlock that sets back our families, farmers, and businesses. It was an honour to host this announcement in King with Mayor Pellegrini as we laid out a plan to get people moving across King, Vaughan and the entire GTHA.”

Speed limit increases are only implemented on highways that have been designed and engineered to safely accommodate higher speeds, following rigorous technical reviews and any necessary infrastructure improvements. Most of Ontario’s freeway network was originally designed to safely accommodate a posted speed of 110 km/hour.

Newly constructed freeways will be designed with a posted speed limit of 110 km/hour, including Highways 413, 425 (Bradford Bypass), 7 (Kitchener to Guelph) and 69.

Speed limit increases will begin taking effect incrementally from late June through to Sept. 30.

Over $380 million worth of goods move along Highway 401 every day, making it one of the province’s critical transportation corridors.

For more than 25 years, Ontario’s roads have ranked among the safest in North America, with one of the lowest fatality rates per 10,000 licensed drivers.

In July 2024, 12 provincial highway sections, including two trial sections in northern Ontario, had their speed limit permanently increased to 110 km/hour.

“RCCAO commends the Ontario government’s ongoing modernization policy reforms across the 400 series highways. The safe increase of speed limits across the network improves its efficiency and decreases travel times for drivers. Our members will continue to support road infrastructure improvements that advance additional upgrades across the critical highway network,” added Nadia Todorova, Executive Director, Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO).

“Vaughan understands the importance of a safe and efficient transportation network. Increasing speed limits where it can be done safely is a practical, common-sense approach that reflects modern vehicle standards and helps improve the movement of people and goods across our province. Strong transportation corridors are essential to supporting economic growth, attracting investment and ensuring Ontario remains competitive while keeping safety at the forefront. I want to thank Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria and the Ontario government for piloting this initiative and expanding it across the province. Together, we are taking meaningful steps to keep Ontario moving safely and support our growing economy,” noted Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca.

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