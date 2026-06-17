Horticultural Society presents annual Garden Tour June 28

June 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Schomberg Horticultural Society is pleased to once again host the bi-annual Garden Tour on June 28.

Fabulous and interesting gardens in rural, residential and public properties will surely inspire anyone with a green (and even a brown) thumb. The Tour has been curated to provide not only beautiful gardens, but will be supplemented by some of King Township’s best artists from Art Society King. The guiding map will send you to places you might not otherwise have seen.

Unique to this year’s tour is that many of the featured gardens are within walking distance of each other, so if you wish to get your steps in, the route is do-able at 2.6 kms. Start at one end, stop for lunch at one of the great restaurants or cafes on Main Street, and continue on in the afternoon, either in the village or on to the rural properties included in the tour. Return home with fond memories of a lovely day out.

Pat Earl, as the Society’s liaison and member of Arts Society King, was approached by the organizers of the Garden Tour to once again collaborate with them in this year’s event. The call to artists to participate did not go unanswered as numerous members of ASK applied to be part of this long-standing community event.

An artist will be paired with a garden where they will set up their displays and demonstrate their art form. This year’s tour showcases 9 very diverse gardens and properties in and around historic Schomberg, in picturesque King Township. Some are open to the public for the first, and perhaps only time. “We are extremely pleased with this year’s line-up of gardens,” says Beth Egan and Angela Rose, co-chairs of the garden tour. “We are grateful that garden and property owners are willing to invite us into their gardens and share their passion for gardening, demonstrating care for the environment and commitment to our community at large,” says Eleonora Schmied, President of the Schomberg Horticultural Society.

“King Township enjoys so many forms of creativity, it makes sense to combine gardening and art. We are extremely excited about this year’s tour and are pleased to welcome ASK artists.”

Artists showing their creativity include Susan Walker Ing, Brittany Lauren, Catharine Somerville, Donna Greenstein, Veronica Meloche, Dorothy Tomaszewski, Patricia Earl, Sylva Sroujian, and Wendy Emery.

The commitment of the 90-year-old Society to the Schomberg community is evident in the public gardens that are maintained by the volunteer members. Monthly meetings focus on educating members and guests on everything horticultural as well as instilling a passion to care for and protect the environment. Annual single membership is $20 and family membership is $30.00 for 2 + $10 for each additional family member (max total 4). For information on the Society contact schomberghortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page.

The QR code will give you details and direct access to the booking site, but here they are in short:

Tour date is June 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.ca. Tickets are also available in-person on the day itself at the Schomberg Library at 77 Main Street starting at 9:30 a.m. (cash only). Tickets cost $15 cash per person if purchased on tour day; if ordered on Eventbrite.ca, fees will apply

The tour is self-guided using your own vehicle. Ticket holders will receive the tour map at the pick up location – Schomberg Community Farm, 77 Western Ave.

There is free, convenient parking at the Farm. Street parking also available at each home.

Please note – service dogs only and children should be supervised.

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