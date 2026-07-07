Rorra leads ‘revolution’ of filtered water dispensers

July 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Pure, clean water. It’s the most valuable commodity on the planet.

In our quest to drink more, we need to be aware of some basic facts.

According to Rorra – a company serious about delivering quality water filtration – bottled water can hold thousands of plastic particles, and we’re injecting these microplastic particles with each sip we take. The company stresses that “clear does not mean particle-free. Sealed does not mean untouched.”

They’re urging all of us to “replace the bottle habit.”

The Rorra Countertop System filters your own tap water, without storing it in a disposable plastic bottle. The 9.5-litre (2.5 gallon) stainless steel water filtration system is designed with a timeless combination of form and function, for an elevated look and feel. It has been rigorously tested to remove lead, forever chemicals, microplastics and 50+ other contaminants.

Rorra isn’t selling a product. They’ve redefined the countertop water dispenser, in monumental fashion.

They didn’t just redesign tired pitcher designs and fancy jugs that look good. Those are really all just overpriced plastic containers.

Rorra has created a new system, a way to approach that rids your house of, guess what – micro contaminants you’ve been trying to avoid by using filtered water in the first place!

Pure genius. Pure, full circle water delivery.

The container is medical-grade stainless steel. The water retains beneficial minerals like calcium and magnesium, so this cleaner water still tastes like water.

The core of the unit is their “Enfinity” filter, which used elecrokinetic nanofibers to actively attract any contaminants – like a magnet for harmful substances. The benefit is that it targets more than 50 contaminants while preserving beneficial minerals that are good for your body.

The medical grade stainless and filter element don’t need regular cleaning. Inspect the insides and clean away any visible residue, when you change the filter every 90 days or 750 litres.

Their filter and system has undergone rigorous testing, the likes of which you won’t find in any other product.

Not only does it dramatically improve the taste of your water, it filters up to four times faster than the competition.

The unit is well packaged, which is a testament to the company’s dedication to quality. They went the extra mile to pack and showcase their product.

Yes, it’s large. But it’s not intrusive and it makes a statement. It’s a quality container and the large pull handle is a great feature, reminding one of a pub beer pull. Visitors will stop in their tracks and ask you what it is.

It’s really fill and play. And you don’t have to remember when to fill or change the filter.

The Performance Indicator System – a display with lights – measures water level and filter life. Now that’s handy!

Rorra was created by a couple concerned with providing quality of water for their children. “It’s our collective effort to build innovative, easy to use, and highly effective solutions to deliver exceptionally clean water,” they say.

They stand by their product: “We promise to reduce your exposure to the harmful contaminants in your water that affect your health every day.”

Check them out, and make the switch to a new type of countertop water dispenser.

For more, visit https://rorra.com/

Related

Tags: Rorra, water dispenser

Readers Comments (0)