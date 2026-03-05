Quesada launches ‘Holy Mole Enchilada’

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Consumers are always searching for better value for their money. And they want the real deal.
Inspired by traditional Oaxacan cuisine, Quesada has launched its new Holy Mole Enchilada, a new limited-time menu item.
Mole is as traditional Mexican as it gets and is a classic sauce often enjoyed during celebrations and special gatherings. The sauce is known for its layered complexity, blending chili peppers, spices, seeds, and nuts, with regional variations across the country reflecting different flavour profiles and traditions.
“Quesada distinguishes itself by bringing authentic, chef-driven Mexican flavours, like our Oaxacan-inspired mole, to the fast-casual space,” said Shabbir Chowdhury, Senior Creative Director at Quesada. “While many competitors focus on Tex-Mex fare, we like to lean into the rich cooking traditions found throughout Mexico and rely on our professional culinary team to come up with innovative recipes that Canadians will love.”
The Holy Mole Enchilada was created by Executive Chef Jason Baker and the Quesada culinary team. It features two flour tortillas filled with ground beef, spicy chicken, or roasted veggies, along with refried beans, corn, and jalapeños. The enchilada is topped with Quesada’s Oaxacan-style mole sauce, melted cheese, tortilla chips, and finished with pickled onions and cilantro.
Quesada has hit it out of the park with this one. It’s a must-try for Mexican food-lovers.
The mole is creamy and surprising light, with just the right amount of spice. The sprinkling of corn chips on the top is a great touch, and even when they get soggy, it adds another dimension to the meal. You can further dress it up as you like with a vast array of toppings.
This dish is perfect as it won’t leave you stuffed, but it may leave you wanting more. That’s okay.
Quesada goes beyond the typical and customers are embracing their birria-inspired menu.Way beyond “Tex-Mex,” this mole enchilada is a hearty meal, a savoury delicacy.
Few other chain restaurants offer this quality and attention to authenticity.
The Holy Mole Enchilada is available for a limited time at 225 Quesada locations across Canada. Guests can order in-store, for takeout, or through the Quesada app for pickup and delivery. For more information, visit quesada.ca.
