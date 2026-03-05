Quesada launches ‘Holy Mole Enchilada’

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit charged three suspects with numerous offences in connection with a November 2024 armed home invasion in the ...

King is actively advancing its “Age Friendly Community Action Plan.” The Township was recently honoured with Aging-Friendly Community Award at the recent Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference. This designation highlights the Township’s commitment to creating accessible, inclusive spaces and programming that supports independent, active living for older adults. It marks an important milestone in the 2023–2026 Corporate Strategic Plan and King’s commitment to developing the Age-Friendly Action Plan, ensuring residents can continue to age in place (grow older at home) with dignity.

Citizens are banding together to fight a proposed condo development in Schomberg. The applicants, Marcor Realty Ltd., have taken their proposal for a six-storey condo building on Main Street in Schomberg to the Ontario Land Tribunal. They appealed on the basis of a lack of timely decision on the part of King Township. A petition was recreated and organizers are hoping for 1,500 signatures before sending to the OLT. In the name of “saving our historic Schomberg Main Street,” residents stress the village is “more than a place on a map.

Three new CCTV cameras are active in King, specifically in Nobleton.Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced last week that all seven CCTV cameras in King—Vaughan, ...

Concerns over “infighting” has prompted Ontario’s Education Minister to take action against the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) Minister Paul Calandra is taking action against the in response to serious concerns that risk disrupting learning and undermining student outcomes.