King Township and York University sign MOU to expand existing collaboration

June 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

York University and King Township signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to further enhance their collaboration, including economic growth initiatives and community engagement.

The MOU builds on the strength of the existing partnership between the Township and York by expanding and advancing shared initiatives and projects, research and innovation as well as fostering experiential learning and workforce professional development.

“York University is proud to deepen our partnership with King Township through this memorandum of understanding. Collaborations like this one are at the heart of who we are as an institution — connecting our students, faculty and researchers with the communities around us to create real, lasting impact,” says York University Interim President and Vice-Chancellor Lisa Philipps.

“Together, we look forward to advancing shared priorities in economic development, sustainability and experiential learning that will benefit both the King Township community and the next generation of York graduates.”

The collaboration includes developing community education and events, as well as coordinating capstone projects between the Township and York faculty and students for the benefit of both communities.

In addition, the partnership will promote sustainability and climate resilience through a variety of initiatives, special projects, as well as enhance joint education and community events to bolster shared interests.

“This Memorandum of Understanding marks an important milestone for King Township as we strengthen our partnership with York University. It reflects a simple but meaningful idea — when municipalities and academic institutions work together, we can better serve our residents and tackle complex challenges in new ways,” says Mayor Steve Pelligrini, King Township.

“Through this partnership, we’re creating opportunities to apply research in practical ways, welcome students into meaningful, hands-on placements, and support the continued growth of our staff. By connecting York’s expertise with the needs of our growing community, we’re opening the door to collaboration that will benefit our residents, strengthen our workforce and support our local economy for years to come.”

The five-year MOU acts to not only formalize their long-standing and important relationship, but to allow it to flourish especially in priority areas with a commitment to excellence and community engagement.

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