Orbit D220 dashcam a must for drivers

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Dashcams have gone from a novelty to an essential automobile accessory.

It’s estimated that roughly 11% of drivers use dashcams in Canada and 63% of trucking companies use dashcams to monitor driver behaviour (madeincanada.ca).

Dashboard cameras have gained significant popularity in recent years due to increasing vehicle accidents and thefts. Auto thefts in the GTA have reached epic proportions and any tool drivers have is one more advantage.

Roughly 40% of drivers in Canada have used dashcam footage to help the police in a road accident investigation. Using footage from dashcams can help reduce the time taken to determine the cause of an accident and it can also be used to help prevent future accidents.

With this added level of security, it’s not surprising that drivers are becoming more attentive.

If you’re shopping for a new or replacement dashcam, look no further than the Orbit D220 with AI. Provided by Canadian firm gekogear, this smart camera literally does it all.

It’s heralded as the next generation of dashcam with all the bells and whistles. It boasts the cutting-edge OrbitVision AI technology with forward collision warning, pedestrian collision warning, lane departure warning and more. That’s on top of its crystal clear digital images.

The camera has 2K resolution for the front and 1080P for the rear and integrates seamlessly into the latest wifi and GPS technologies.

The Start & Go Reminder notifies you when it’s time to move in traffic, simplifying the driving and parking experience.

The Orbit D220 offers precise GPS logging, capturing your vehicle’s exact location, speed, and travel routes. With its integrated GPS feature, the Orbit D220 not only safeguards your journeys but also creates a detailed travel log accessible via a compatible mobile app.

Aesthetically, the Orbit D220 is slim, compact, convenient and easy to use. It includes a 32GM micro-SD card. It’s simple to install – plug and go!

It’s hard to believe the company has packed so much into a small device. But, they’ve been doing this for a while now, and are known for providing the latest, most innovative dashcams on the market.

Given the company’s reputation and products’ competitive costs, you simply have to get one and be part of the growing number of Canadian motorists who put safety and surveillance at the top of the list.

You may even become a better driver in the process!

Check out the website for this and other products: https://www.mygekogear.com/product-category/dual-dash-cams/

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Tags: Dashcam, Gekogear, Orbit D220

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