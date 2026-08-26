Nobleton park progressing, re-opening Sept. 12

August 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

As construction on the Nobleton Lions Community Park nears completion, King Township is taking another step to enhance the visitor experience.

A temporary, additional parking area is being built on the southwest corner of the park, adjacent to Highway 27, to help address growing demand as more residents enjoy the park’s new amenities.

Parks crews were on site last week, trimming trees and removing a small number of dead or unhealthy trees to make way for the temporary parking expansion. Tree removal will be minimal, with most of the work focused on pruning and cleanup, helping to support the health and growth of the existing native tree canopy and improve overall site conditions.

Opening celebration

The highly anticipated Nobleton Lions Community King Township residents are invited to celebrate the grand reopening on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15 Old King Road.

“I am extremely proud to celebrate the grand opening of Nobleton Lions Community Park. This project is another example of King’s ability to deliver exceptional community facilities while minimizing the impact on taxpayers through generous community partnerships and contributions,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“The park truly offers something for everyone, featuring a wading pool that transforms into a refrigerated skating rink in the winter, as well as pickleball courts, a soccer field, an amphitheatre, and scenic walking paths.

“I hope to see everyone out for the grand reopening celebration on September 12.”

Ward 2 Councillor David Boyd was equally enthusiastic.

“To say I am excited would be an understatement,” he said. “The incredible sense of pride I feel seeing our vision for Nobleton Lions Community Park become a reality after more than four years of planning and hard work is hard to put into words. The new amenities, from the wading pool and refrigerated skating rink to the pickleball courts, soccer field, amphitheatre and walking paths – together with the recently opened Lions Den Sports Bar – have revitalized the Nobleton core and created a vibrant destination in the heart of our village.

“Every corner of this park was designed to bring the community together and I can hardly wait to see families and friends enjoying this space and creating memories for generations to come. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone at our grand reopening event on September 12.”

Enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly fun as you explore the park’s exciting new spaces to play, splash, skate and connect outdoors.

The celebration will feature live performances by students from Aria School of Music and Arcadia Academy of Music Nobleton, a magician, face painting, pickleball and lawn games, soccer activities led by the Kleinburg Nobleton Soccer Club, food trucks, plus free popcorn, cotton candy and ice cream.

Meet the people who help keep our community safe! Stop by the York Regional Police public education booth, then visit King Fire and Emergency Services for a fire truck tour, hands-on firefighting activities like hose target and plenty of giveaways.

Don’t forget your swimsuit! The park’s new wading pool will be open to soak up the final days of summer.

The park revitalization introduces several new and enhanced amenities that will serve residents year-round, including:

A wading pool that converts into a refrigerated outdoor skating rink during the winter months. Two lit pickleball courts complete with three-tier spectator bleachers. A new soccer field. An outdoor amphitheatre. Formalized walking paths throughout the park.

Through a pilot partnership with the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, a section of the pathway near the baseball diamonds on Janet Avenue has been constructed using PurePave, a permeable surfacing system that helps capture and infiltrate stormwater, reduce runoff, filter rainwater and replenish groundwater, helping to reduce the risk of flooding.

The park improvements were completed with no direct impact on taxpayers and were funded through development charges and voluntary contributions from the development community.

Parking is limited, guests are encouraged to carpool, walk and bike to the event. To support growing demand as more residents enjoy the new amenities, an additional temporary parking area is being built in the southwest corner of the park, next to Highway 27.

For more information, email events@king.ca or visit king.ca/events.

﻿The Nobleton Lions Community Park Revitalization project began construction in summer 2025 and transformed the municipal properties at 15 Old King Road into a modern, multi-use community hub for residents of all ages. Community feedback gathered through surveys, public information sessions and other engagement opportunities played an important role in shaping the final design and amenities.

Learn more at king.ca/MajorProjects.

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