King Township launches pothole repair blitz during winter thaw

March 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

After a challenging winter and repeated freeze‑thaw cycles, the Public Works Department has launched a Township‑wide pothole repair blitz to address road damage and keep drivers safe.

King Township regularly inspects roads and repairs potholes in line with provincial maintenance standards.

Rapid temperature fluctuations – daytime thawing followed by overnight freezing – can cause potholes to form quickly and unexpectedly, sometimes within hours. When water seeps into small cracks in the roadway and freezes, it expands and weakens the pavement. As temperatures rise and traffic passes over these compromised areas, potholes can appear suddenly and spread rapidly.

This late‑winter and early‑spring increase in potholes is common across Ontario municipalities. Aging pavement, heavy vehicle traffic, moisture infiltration, and winter maintenance activities such as plowing and salting all contribute to accelerated pavement deterioration during this time of year. Timely pothole repairs contribute to smoother road conditions and enhance overall safety.

King’s roads and operations crew has initiated a focused pothole repair blitz, prioritizing high‑traffic roads and locations with safety concerns. Repairs are progressing as fast as possible, depending on the weather and road conditions.

To support this effort, the Township is also leveraging CityROVER artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which automatically detects and maps potholes as municipal vehicles travel the road network. Staff use this information to generate repair work orders, allowing them to prioritize tasks and allocate resources effectively where they are most needed.

Spot a pothole? Residents are asked to help by using ServiceKing to report potholes.

Public submissions complement automated detection and help staff respond more quickly to emerging issues, particularly as weather conditions continue to fluctuate.

To submit a pothole repair request, email serviceking@king.ca or call 905‑833‑5321.

The Township maintains a total of 650 lane kilometres of road, 536 lane kilometres paved and 114 lane kilometres gravel. Pothole repair service level standards vary for each road type.

Paved roads: While pothole repair timelines for Township‑owned paved roads can range from 7 to 30 days depending on road classification, staff often attend much sooner where conditions allow. This prioritization is based on traffic levels and the importance of the roadway.

Gravel roads: Repair timelines for potholes on gravel roads depend on road classification and the extent of the damage and may range from 14 to 30 days; however, staff make every effort to respond as soon as possible. This approach acknowledges that gravel surfaces require distinct construction and maintenance methods.

Road shoulders: Repairs to shoulder defects are completed in a time frame ranging from 14 to 60 days, depending on the road class and the severity of the issue. Roads with higher classifications receive faster attention, especially when safety is involved.

Pothole repairs are a routine part of spring road maintenance, alongside street sweeping, ditching, dust suppressant application, gravel road grading and gravelling, sign repairs, minor asphalt patching, sidewalk grinding, pavement markings, and rural grass cutting.

﻿For more information about transportation services and road maintenance in King Township, visit king.ca/transportation.

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