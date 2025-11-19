King Township celebrates grand opening of King City Seniors Centre backyard patio space

King Township celebrated the grand opening of another dedicated space for seniors: the King Seniors at Play backyard patio space, located behind the King City Seniors Centre at 1970 King Road.

The outdoor space – designed with relaxation and socializing in mind – was constructed with $25,000 in funding from the federal New Horizons for Seniors Program and the support of the King City Seniors Board.

The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from MP King–Vaughan, Anna Roberts, Mayor Steve Pellegrini, members of Council, and Chair of the King City Seniors Board, Rob Payne.

Although the weather turned out cooler than expected, the excitement wasn’t lost. The outdoor games and the ribbon-cutting ceremony were moved inside, and the atmosphere stayed lively, warm, and just as fun as planned.

“Today is a joyful day for King Township’s older adults as we open the new King Seniors at Play backyard patio space. Made possible with funding from the federal New Horizons for Seniors Program, we’ve created another dedicated space where seniors can connect over games, gardening and more in a testament to aging in place in beautiful King. To our seniors: May this space bring you laughter, friendship, and a renewed sense of belonging,” said Mayor Pellegrini.

It now features new site furnishings and balcony railing planters bursting with beautiful arrangements donated by Kingswood Gardens. These planters are more than décor, they will also support future gardening workshops for seniors.

The patio represents King Township’s ongoing commitment to creating inclusive, age-friendly environments where seniors can stay active, social, and connected. Thoughtfully designed spaces like this help reduce isolation, encourage movement, and build a sense of community.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed crocheting, music and movement activities, cribbage, and plenty of friendly conversation. With this new patio space officially open, King Township continues to show how meaningful it is to invest in places that help seniors thrive and feel at home.

The new space provides opportunity for members to get their hands dirty with floral and gardening workshops that aim to promote wellness, learning, and hands-on engagement. To ensure gardens and flowers remain healthy, a volunteer group has been formed through the King City Seniors Centre to serve as caretakers.

The King City Seniors backyard patio space represents a commitment to aging with dignity and independence, a hub for wellness, learning and social connection, and a place where older adults can thrive, not just age. It is a step in the Township’s journey towards developing an Age-Friendly Action Plan and part of a broader commitment to becoming an Age-Friendly Community, where residents have access to programs, facilities and infrastructure so they can grow older at home.

A King Township Seniors Membership offers individuals ages 55 years and older year-round access to a variety of programs, services, educational workshops, events and excursions at a discounted cost. Residents can become a member for the remainder of 2025 at just $10. Sales for a 2026 membership will be available for purchase starting mid-November.

Memberships can be purchased online or in-person at the King City Seniors Centre and Trisan Centre.

For more information, including schedules for drop-in seniors programming, visit king.ca/seniors.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grant supporting community-based projects designed by seniors and for seniors in their communities. This program funds projects that empower seniors in their communities through increased social inclusion.

