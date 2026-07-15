Investment helps connect everyone to primary care

July 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Provincial government is boosting primary care for residents.

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced last week a $4.4 million investment in the Mackenzie Health Academic Family Health Team to connect up to 13,099 Vaughan, King and Richmond Hill residents to primary care as part of the provincial government’s $3.4 billion Primary Care Action Plan that will connect every Ontarian to a publicly funded primary care or family physician over the next three years.

Pending successful accreditation, students at the York University School of Medicine will receive hands-on clinical experience as they contribute to family health teams upon the commencement of enrollment.

“Over the next three years, we will connect every Ontarian to a publicly funded family physician or primary care team, and this new Mackenzie Health Academic Family Health Team, which will serve up to 13,000 residents, is bringing us one step closer to that goal,” said Lecce. “Just this past fall, I announced that up to 5,000 residents will be connected to primary care at the Vaughan Community Health Centre. This new family health team we are announcing will join the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, new long-term care bed capacity, and the York University School of Medicine – all to make good on our promise to deliver Better Healthcare, Closer to Home.”

“This investment in the Mackenzie Health Academic Family Health Team is a tremendous step forward for our community,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “By expanding access to primary care, we are ensuring that thousands of residents in King and the surrounding areas will have the support they need to stay healthy and thrive. I am proud to see our community benefit from this partnership between the provincial government, Mackenzie Health and York University School of Medicine. Together, we are building a stronger, healthier future for everyone in King.”

The MPP delivered $4.4 million to the Mackenzie Health Academic Family Health Team to provide team-based primary care services for unattached residents living in Vaughan, King, Richmond Hill and the surrounding areas. The funding supports access to primary care services for those on the Health Care Connect waitlist and underserved communities.

“The Mackenzie Health Academic Family Health Team is an important step forward toward a truly connected health care ecosystem in western York Region, where family doctors, hospitals, community organizations and educators work together around the needs of our residents,” said Carmine Stumpo, President and CEO, Mackenzie Health. “We know that health is shaped by more than medical care alone. By strengthening connections to services that also support their mental health, nutrition, housing, overall well-being and more, we can improve access to care, support better health outcomes and help build healthier communities for years to come.”

The Mackenzie Health Academic Family Health Team was funded through the latest call for proposals under the Primary Care Action Plan, with all 124 teams receiving funding expected to connect another 500,000 patients to primary care across Ontario. Each team has established a plan to attach a high proportion of unattached people in their community, including those on the Health Care Connect waitlist.

“As a family physician, I’ve seen firsthand the difference it makes when people have a family doctor and a team of health professionals supporting them,” said Dr. Loredana Di Santo, Chief of Family Practice, Mackenzie Health and Primary Care Lead, Western York Region Ontario Health Team. “When patients can access care early and stay connected to the services and supports they need, they’re better able to manage their health and address concerns before they become more serious. Through the Mackenzie Health Academic Family Health Team, we’re creating a more seamless experience where patients and families feel supported throughout their health journey and never have to navigate the system alone.”

Since the launch of the government’s $3.4 billion Primary Care Action Plan, Ontario has already attached over 330,000 people to ongoing primary care, surpassing the province’s 2025-26 attachment goal of 300,000. This puts the province firmly on track to connect every Ontarian to a primary care provider by 2029.

“Through our Primary Care Action Plan, we are connecting more people to care and have already exceeded our 2025-26 attachment target,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “By connecting more families to care in Vaughan, King, and Richmond Hill, our government is taking the next step toward connecting everyone in the province to primary care by 2029.”

This past fall, MPP Lecce announced a $2.6 million investment in the Vaughan Community Health Centre, in partnership with the Mount Sinai Academic Family Health Team, to connect up to 5,000 Maple and Vaughan residents to primary care.

“This investment marks an important step forward in ensuring more people across Vaughan and beyond have access to the primary care they need, when they need it,” said Steven Del Duca, Mayor, City of Vaughan. “I want to express my sincere thanks to MPP Stephen Lecce and the Government of Ontario for their leadership and commitment to expanding access to team-based care in our community. As home to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct, Vaughan is emerging as a world-class destination for healthcare and healthcare innovation, and this investment further strengthens that vision.”

“This investment represents exactly the kind of partnership that the York University School of Medicine is being built to support — one that connects people to primary care, strengthens community-based health services, and creates meaningful learning opportunities for future physicians,” said Dr. David Peters, Dean, School of Medicine, York University. “Working with Mackenzie Health and our regional partners, we have an opportunity to improve access to care today, and continuously learn how to deliver better and more coordinated care while educating the physicians and interprofessional teams our communities will need for the future.”

Ontario’s Primary Care Action Team, led by Dr. Jane Philpott, will implement its action plan supported by the government’s historic investment of more than $2.1 billion to connect approximately two million more people to a family physician or primary care team by 2029, which will achieve the government’s goal of connecting everyone in the province to primary care.

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