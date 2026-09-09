Global technology leader to move major operations to King-Jane Business Park in King City

September 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Premier Doug Ford; Victor Fideli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; Stephen Lecce, MPP King—Vaughan, and Mayor Steve Pellegrini were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony of the King-Jane Business Park.

One of the world’s most recognized electronics brands is coming to King Township. LG Electronics Canada (LG) will occupy nearly one million square feet across two buildings at the King-Jane Business Park, becoming one of the Township’s largest employers.

The announcement came September 3 during a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Premier Doug Ford and the Honourable Victor Fideli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Strategically located at the intersection of King Road and Jane Street with direct access to Highway 400, the facility offers exceptional connectivity to transportation networks, labour markets and regional supply chains. As part of the King-Jane Business Park, LG will be located within the largest Zero Carbon Certified industrial development currently underway in the Greater Toronto Area, supporting both economic investment and environmental sustainability. The development is the result of more than 25 years of planning, employment land protection, infrastructure investment and environmental review.

At full build-out, the King-Jane Business Park is projected to generate approximately $4 million in additional annual property tax revenue, including $1.1 million annually for King Township, subject to MPAC assessment. This expands the non-residential tax base and reduces reliance on residential property taxes.

Of the five industrial buildings, total development charge revenue is projected to reach approximately $70.2 million. These charges will be collected as the remaining buildings move through the development and building permit stages, with full occupancy of the site expected by 2030. This helps fund growth-related infrastructure such as roads, water and wastewater systems, parks, recreation facilities, libraries, and fire protection services.

“This investment reflects the collaborative efforts of Township staff, development partners and regional stakeholders working together to support responsible growth. King Township is committed to providing a business-friendly environment that helps companies invest, create jobs, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of the community,” said King CAO Daniel Kostopoulos.

The development reflects King Township’s ongoing commitment to supporting economic growth through efficient approvals, business-friendly processes and strategic partnerships. Municipal approvals were issued on an expedited timeline to support the project’s targeted occupancy date.

LG joins a growing network of businesses investing in King Township and York Region, supported by the Township’s Economic Development team through a concierge-style service that helps companies navigate approvals, identify opportunities and connect with key resources.

As part of York Region, King Township benefits from a strong and diverse business ecosystem. LG will join a regional network of more than 100 corporate and third-party warehouses and distribution centres, as well as more than 4,800 information and communications technology companies. The region’s access to major transportation corridors, international markets and highly skilled talent continues to attract leading multinational companies seeking opportunities for growth and innovation.

King Township has approximately 150 acres of employment lands under development.

King Township was home to 1,556 businesses in 2025.

King Township is planning for approximately 17,700 jobs by 2051.

At full build-out, the King-Jane Business Park is projected to generate approximately $4 million in additional annual property tax revenue, including $1.1 million annually for King Township.

Across the five industrial buildings at Jane-King Business Park, total development charge collections are projected at approximately $70.2 million.

The business park is projected to increase the property’s assessed value from approximately $29.4 million to $216 million at full build-out, subject to MPAC assessment.

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