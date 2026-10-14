Mayor’s debate highlight of all-candidates

October 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The King Chamber of Commerce and the Concerned Citizens of King Township co-hosted an All Candidates event at The Country Day School on Thursday night.

The three-hour event attracted hundreds of civic-minded residents and guests.

After a meet-and-great reception in the Justin and Julien Di Ciano Atrium, the candidates and audience members reconvened in the spacious Paul C. Duckett Theatre where they were welcomed by KCOC President Ryan Raymond and CCKT Chair Bruce Craig.

Both hosts expressed their thanks to those in attendance and audience members streaming the event. Raymond noted that “Nights like tonight are an important part of our civic duty” and Craig added “Our participation in this process is very important. I can feel the interest in the room.”

Attendees were treated to a range of ideas, presentation styles, and tones expressed by nine on-stage candidates running for Mayor (Stephen Ferritto and Steve Pellegrini); or Councillors for Ward 1 (incumbent Jordan Cescolini, Abrar Mohar, and Frank Provenzano); Ward 4 (incumbent Mary Asselstine, Frank Mastromattei, and Jakob Schneider); and Ward 5 (Gregory Peri and Ivan Papa. Stephen Ongaro was not in attendance, but delivered Opening Remarks via a pre-taped video).

As KCOC’s Moderator Carmelinda Galota took centre stage, she acknowledged that Ward 2 Councillor David Boyd, Ward 3 Councillor Jennifer Anstey, and Ward 6 Councillor Avia Eek were acclaimed. Each incumbent councillor was warmly received by an appreciative audience for their dedicated service to King Township. On cue, Boyd, Anstey, and Eek each rose from their seats to acknowledge the hospitable reception conveyed by the audience.

Galota did a masterful job with her KCOC officials to keep the event running along. She set the ground rules for engagement succinctly and cautioned candidates that “Tonight isn’t about who can speak the loudest” and implored both the on-stage candidates and the audience to “Listen carefully and think critically.”

Galota’s directions were a breath of fresh air in our often-overheated current political climate where rhetorical degeneracy gets far too much airplay.

The comparably civilized event at CDS wound through opening remarks by all nine candidates who stuck to their timelines and delineated their vision and plans for King Township for the next four years. All nine were articulate in their delivery and engaging in their content – truly a credit to the pool of political talent in the Township.

The mayoral debate between Ferritto and Pellegrini injected some zesty exchanges into the otherwise staid proceedings.

The audience got their own version of an off-ice shootout as Ferritto made it known that it’s time for a new sheriff in the Township, billing himself repeatedly as the “The New Voice for a New Chapter.”

However, the author of the last four chapters of King’s political history begged to differ with his first challenger in sixteen years. King’s own version of Wyatt Earp – the legendary lawman who was famous for staying calm under pressure – reminded the audience that “There’s important work ahead to be done. Major initiatives and projects need to be completed. Phase 2 of the Zancor Centre, including pickleball courts. The redevelopment of Nobleton Community Centre into a four-sector centre for year-round active recreation and civic life.”

Mayor Pellegrini added that “We need to bring a major employer to our Township at Jane and King to bring 2% worth of tax relief through an $80M development charge which will look after many infrastructure projects in the Township. All of this will require thoughtful and responsible leadership.”

Pellegrini rhymed off the manifestations of his leadership as King’s representative on myriad boards and councils across Ontario: “Chair of the York Regional Police Services Board where we’ve selected the last two Police Chiefs; Chair of the York Region Finance and Administrative Committee; Vice-Chair of the Ontario Heritage Trust; Vice-Chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities with a focus on infrastructure; and Honorary Chair of the King Township Foodbank and Arts Society King. I love what I do!”

The delineation of his myriad roles and the forceful tone by which he delivered his readiness to serve the Township for four more years drew the loudest round of applause at CDS on Thursday night.

The incumbent mayor’s poise and presence as an energetic and accomplished mayor were on display throughout the event.

Equally engaging was Ferritto, who delivered in his role of intrepid challenger. His coral pink bow-tie complemented his colorful on-stage persona. The energetic ReMax real estate rep deserved much credit for taking on the popular Pellegrini and stepping into a 12-year void where none have dared to tread. Ferritto’s on-stage bravado was evident as he challenged Pellegrini repeatedly through the event – even though he was saddled with the Herculean task of unseating a mayor who was sworn into office in 2010, and acclaimed in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Undaunted, Ferritto reinforced his website’s campaign platform with a focus on accountable taxpayer spending, responsible growth, transparent local government, and community engagement. Ferritto’s engagement with the audience was evident and he charmed them with an early humorous remark, making light of sharing the same first name as the incumbent: “After poring over all the data and polls, I am certain that a Stephen will be your next Mayor.”

The audience approved of his “can’t miss” prognostication with much warm applause and laughter.

The proud member of the Lions Club exclaimed on his website that he is “running for mayor to shake up our Township’s politics and make it work for all of us.” On Thursday night, he promised “responsible contract management” and that he’d “listen carefully, cut through complexity, and get things done without wasting money.” Ferritto repeated his claim that “King needs a new leader for a new chapter” – another jab by the challenger.

As much as his bold statement resounded in the room, Ferritto encountered difficulty processing the multi-claused questions that followed the Opening Remarks segment and struggled to match them with prepared talking points. In one instance, Ferlitto skirted the question about providing affordable housing in King and trudged ahead from prepared notes before returning to the question with a terse summation: “King Township isn’t the place for affordable housing.”

The challenger also decried the intrusive policies of the Ontario government and its negative impact on King: “If provincial regulations are not favourable for King, we need to stand up to them. Growth should pay for growth, if someone is building. I want to see more shops in the villages and I don’t want King turned into anything else and look like the towns around us. We need to keep King, King. We need to do things slowly and make sure we do it right.”

The TSN turning point of the mayoral debate took place when Ferritto jabbed the incumbent with jibes about the current lack of transparency in governing processes. Pellegrini – a skilled pugilist with a deep connection to the Town’s Official Plan and decades of governance – reached back for the knockout punch, listed his connections to enacted policies and rhymed off chapter and verse of how King’s transparent, readily-available Official Plan is in effect, restricting settlement boundaries, and staying within population growth projections: “Our long-term vision for the three settlement areas remains consistent. The village cores will grow through intensification and the rural areas will be protected. King Township is growing, and this is why we have Block Plans for Old King Road in Nobleton and Doctor’s Lane in King City. For 40 years, it’s been projected that the population of King Township will be 34,000 by 2031 and our settlement areas have not changed one inch.”

An appreciative and knowledgeable audience applauded enthusiastically for the incumbent’s measured response. Pellegrini’s graceful rhetorical style summoned up memories of better days in politics when civic representatives responded to all questions posited with eloquence and the gravitas and charm of a statesman.

Ferritto, born and raised in King City, endeared himself to the audience with his folksy appeal, hundreds were sold on the fact that he would, indeed, be a great real estate agent with his attention to housing-related details, but his inability to answer questions directly as posed by Moderator Galota got him into a wee bit of hot water during the debate.

Although Pellegrini won the debate and during one forceful exchange projected himself as a sheriff who is a bringer of order, Ferritto’s first campaign to be mayor of King injected a breath of fresh air into Township politics. His appearance at CDS showed the importance of challenging incumbents and demonstrated the laudable ideals of putting oneself before the voters to contemplate change and new directions and methods in municipal politics. The mayoral debate featured two ardent residents ready to serve the citizens of King Township.

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