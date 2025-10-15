Resident dons fundraising blazer

By Mark Pavilons

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A King resident believes in being a “sharp-dressed man.”

Jerry Fragomeni is sporting a new blazer, but it has nothing to do with fashion. He’s wearing the coat for a full month with one big goal – to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Through Oct, 18, Fragomeni is wearing the same spiffy black blazer in his “Support the Blazer” campaign. He slipped it on for the first time Sept. 18.

While Fragomeni is heading taking on the challenge, credit for the campaign goes to his “Good People Army,” about 65 strong throughout the GTA.

This initiative was founded by Nick Regina of Spark Charity Foundation.

The idea arose when Regina accidentally lost his luggage on a business trip and ended up wearing the same floral shirt every day. It went viral, and he decided to turn that attention into something meaningful by attaching a charitable cause to it. The following year, the concept evolved into wearing a blazer, symbolizing consistency, commitment, and community, and last year it featured Don Cherry’s iconic blazer, helping raise funds for various charities.

Fragomeni joined the movement this year “because I loved how a simple, everyday action can spark real conversations and make giving back more visible. Wearing the same blazer for 30 days creates curiosity and purpose, all in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto.”

The reaction, he said, has been incredible.

“People are genuinely curious when they see me wearing the blazer everywhere from meetings to community events and once they hear the story behind it, they want to help. It’s been heartwarming to see how many people are willing to support families in need once they understand the purpose.”

People have actually scanned the QR code imprinted on the back of the blazer. It leads directly to his donation page.

“It’s amazing to see how something so simple can spark a conversation and a contribution. Whether I’m at a local business or a community event, people stop me to learn more or scan it right on the spot,” he said.

The overall goal of the Support the Blazer campaign is to raise $1 million collectively across all participants.

Fragomeni hopes to raise as much he can by Oct. 18.

“Every dollar makes a difference, because even $50 provides one night of comfort for a family at Ronald McDonald House.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities was chosen because they provide something truly priceless keeping families close when their child is sick. It’s a place of hope, care, and community.

“As a parent, that mission hits home for me. Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto gives families a sense of normalcy during the most difficult times, and that’s something I want to support however I can.”

Spark Charity Foundation is a grassroots organization that brings people together to create meaningful impact through community-driven fundraising. Its mission is simple to “spark” collective action by turning everyday moments into opportunities to give back.

The Support the Blazer campaign is one of Spark’s most recognizable initiatives. Each year, participants commit to wearing the same blazer for 30 days straight to raise awareness and funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, which provides families a home away from home while their children receive life-saving medical care. The blazer becomes a symbol of commitment, compassion, and conversation reminding everyone that small, consistent acts can lead to life-changing results.

Together, through this campaign, Spark Charity Foundation and its growing community of “Good People Army” members aim to raise $1 million to help keep families close when it matters most.

Feel free to donate through his page – https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/jerry-fragomeni

