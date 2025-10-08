Headline News

Nobleton Park will be an amazing community hub

October 8, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Initiative Reporter

Some great things are in store for the Lions Community Sports Park in Nobleton.
The second phase of upgrading the Nobleton park can move ahead, with the awarding of a tender. Council okayed the contract to Latitude 67 Ltd.
The Nobleton Park Revitalization Project is a “transformative initiative” by the Township of King, aimed at revitalizing key municipal properties located at 15 Old King Road in Nobleton. This project is part of the broader Nobleton Revitalization Strategy, designed to create a vibrant, multi-use community hub that reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of Nobleton residents.
Phase 2 of the project includes the development of new recreational and cultural amenities such as a wading pool/outdoor ice rink hybrid system; an amphitheatre; lighted pickleball courts; a soccer field; walking paths, and turning the pool house into a recreational program building.
Bidders for this project were prequalified through Request for Prequalification and Latitude 67 Ltd. was found to be the lowest bidder. They quoted $3.7 million to do the work.
Staff said this project will top $4 millon wiht various fees and it’s all part of the approved project funding.
Councillor David Boyd pointed out this park, when completed, with be a “big deal for the community.”
Packed with amenities, it will appeal to everyone. He said he’s happy to see the project come to fruition.He urged staff to help him keep residents up to date on timelines, during the work.
The $4-million tab for the work is not coming from taxpayers, but rather thanks to careful planning through a Municipal Capital Facilities Agreement (MCFA). Through this agreement, the Township secured voluntary contributions from developers working in the Nobleton area.
These funds were directed into a dedicated Nobleton reserve, with a portion now supporting the upgrades.
“I’m proud that, through strategic partnerships and innovative financial planning, King is delivering these exciting enhancements that support the long-awaited revitalization of Nobleton’s core without relying on tax dollars,” Boyd said.
He’d like to see sometihg like a public tree park where the evergreens can be decorated during the holidays. He wants staff to make sure the park has access to electricity.



         

