Witnesses sought in fatal collision

October 1, 2025   ·   0 Comments

A serious multi-vehicle collision in the Township of King over the weekend has left one person dead, while York Regional Police Major Collision Investigations Unit continues to probe the incident.
On Saturday, Sept. 27, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to numerous reports of a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Davis Drive West and Jane Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers observed the collision involved five vehicles.
A passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. On Tuesday, September 30, the passenger, a 27-year-old female from Mississauga, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.
A total of four occupants, two drivers and two passengers, sustained no injuries while two other drivers sustained minor injuries. A fifth driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses notified investigators that a green sport utility vehicle (SUV) was seen driving in an aggressive manner shortly before the collision occurred. Investigators are appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area or of a green SUV around the time of the collision to please come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigations Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com.



         

