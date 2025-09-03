Speed cameras are active in two new locations

September 3, 2025 · 0 Comments
As part of its ongoing commitment to road safety – especially where children play – King Township launched its Community Safety Camera Program to improve road safety in two-high risk areas.
Following a grace period during which warning letters were issued until the start of the school year, Automated Speed Enforcement began on September 2 at Western Avenue and Elmwood Avenue (near St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School in Schomberg) and 19th Sideroad and Dufferin Street (near the Thornton Bales Conservation Area). Drivers caught speeding in these community safety zones will be fined.
These locations were selected for several reasons, including traffic data and volume, speeding data, collision history, environmental suitability and concerns from residents for traffic safety in an area where there is a vulnerable population present.
Tickets are mailed within 23 calendar days of the offence. They are deemed received 7 days after mailing. Motorists have 30 days from the deemed date to pay or dispute.
Tickets are issued to the registered owner, not necessarily the driver. This is due to Ontario’s vehicle owner liability legislation, which is similar to how red-light camera and parking tickets are handled. Because the system does not capture images of drivers or passengers—only the vehicle and license plate—the law holds the registered plate holder responsible for the fine. No demerit points.
ASE is a proven safety tool which has shown significant reductions in speeding and collisions. The reduction in speed can have a dramatic impact on the outcomes of collisions. In a 60 km/h collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, the survivability rate is 0%. At 50 km/h the survivability rate increases to 80%