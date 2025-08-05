York University unveils new School of Medicine sign next to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

York University unveiled its new sign last week at the site of its future School of Medicine building next to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct.

The University also signed a new partnership agreement with the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) toward fostering health-care innovation through collaboration with partners within the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct.

York’s new School of Medicine – the first Canadian medical school to focus on community-based primary health-care education, training Ontario’s future primary-care doctors – will welcome its first cohort in September 2028. The school will support the growing and urgent primary health-care needs of underserved communities, including in northern Toronto, York Region, Simcoe County, the District of Muskoka and surrounding rural areas.

“Today was an exciting reminder of how far York has travelled, with the support of our partners at the City of Vaughan, Mackenzie Health and the Province of Ontario, on the path to opening the School of Medicine in 2028. This project reflects our commitment to students whose dream it is to pursue a medical education and to the communities we serve by responding to the urgent need for primary health-care physicians,” Rhonda Lenton, York University President and Vice-chancellor. “I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us achieve this goal and proud that York continues to lead innovative programs and equitable solutions to the pressing challenges our society faces.

“I’m also thrilled that York and the Ontario Centre for Innovation (OCI) will work together to advance innovative ways of delivering the best health care possible to Ontarians.”

The government of Ontario has committed $9 million in start-up funding for York’s new School of Medicine as part of its 2024 budget. It also pledged its support for 80 undergraduate spots and 102 postgraduate spots in the first year, going up to 240 undergraduate seats and 293 postgraduate seats on an annual basis once operating at full capacity.

“As Member of Provincial Parliament for King–Vaughan, I ensured that Ontario’s government stepped up in a big way to build York University’s new School of Medicine, with a focus on training more family doctors, right here in our community,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King–Vaughan. “Backed by our government’s investment and a powerful new partnership with the Ontario Centre of Innovation, Vaughan’s medical school will lead in cutting-edge research, enhance access to primary care, and meaningfully improve the quality of life of local families. Beside this medical school will soon include a modern long-term-care home and seniors center, all focused on delivering better healthcare closer to home.”

This is part of the province’s plan to roll out the largest expansion of medical education in over 10 years as it continues to build a stronger, more resilient health-care system. The York University School of Medicine builds on the Ontario government’s investment in the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct through Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and a new long-term care home beside the hospital, delivering 256 net-new care beds to serve the aging population.

“York University’s new School of Medicine will train more doctors, right here in our community — delivering the frontline care families in York Region and beyond need and deserve,” Lecce added. “This medical school will lead in cutting-edge research, create good-paying jobs, and strengthen our health-care system for the next generation. This is about action, results, and putting patients first — right here in Vaughan.”

The City of Vaughan has provided land on which the new School of Medicine building will stand in the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct. The Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct is a City-led effort to develop a world-class destination for excellence in health care and health innovation on the 82-acre site, currently home to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.

“I was delighted to be a part of revealing the new sign to mark the site of the future York University School of Medicine in the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct. This represents another milestone in realizing our ambitious vision of becoming a leading destination for health-care excellence and innovation,” said Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca. “I would like to thank our partners at York University and Mackenzie Health for their work in advancing this project. Once again, I would also like to thank the Government of Ontario for investing in Vaughan. It’s truly remarkable how much progress we’ve made by working together toward a common goal.”

As part of their educational journey toward becoming Ontario’s next generation of frontline primary-care doctors, York University medical students will learn about community-based health care by training in communities, ensuring they have a deep understanding of the diverse needs of Ontarians. As population needs change, York’s graduates will be ready to adapt while continuing to improve community and population health.

“This partnership with York University marks an important step in strengthening Ontario’s leadership in life sciences and health innovation,” says Claudia Krywiak, President and CEO, Ontario Centre of Innovation. “By connecting OCI’s commercialization expertise with York’s groundbreaking work in primary care and medical education, we are creating new opportunities to accelerate health technologies, support early-stage companies, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients across the province. Together, we are building a future where innovation and community-based care go hand in hand.”

York’s School of Medicine students will graduate with the necessary tools to work seamlessly within an interprofessional, team-based health-care environment and will be poised to follow patients across different care settings, including the ability to leverage digital health technologies in diverse clinical settings.

The signing of the new partnership agreement with the Ontario Centre of Innovation is a major step toward realizing those research and innovation opportunities in life sciences, health and medical technologies. The partners will work toward supporting early-stage life sciences companies, promoting economic growth, and positively impacting primary care within the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct.

“Our government is taking historic action to strengthen Ontario’s health care workforce through the largest expansion of our medical education system in over a decade. We’re proud to partner with York University as it unveils the sign for its new School of Medicine, training the next generation of primary care physicians. By continuing to grow the health care workforce across the province, we’re ensuring more connected, convenient, and accessible care for communities in every corner of Ontario,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier, Minister of Health.

“This milestone reminds us of what’s possible when health care, education, research and innovation come together with a shared vision. Working alongside our Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct partners — York University, the City of Vaughan and ventureLAB — and through new collaborations with organizations like the Ontario Centre of Innovation, Mackenzie Health is proud to help shape a healthier, smarter and more resilient future, right here in western York Region,” added Mary-Agnes Wilson, Interim President and CEO, Mackenzie Health.

