Council supports agreement on ‘Boynton’ lands in Nobleton

July 16, 2025

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

There are plans for a large-scale subdivision just south of Nobleton.

And both the proponents and Township are creating an agreement to everyone’s benefit.

The owner of the property known as Boynton Lands at 12805 Highway 27 in the southeast quadrant of the Village of Nobleton has submitted applications for Regional and Township Official Plan Amendments, a Zoning By-law Amendment, and a Draft Plan of Subdivision.

The purpose of these applications is to develop the property into a 416-lot residential subdivision, including parks, stormwater management blocks, natural heritage features, and buffers. Additionally, the plan includes mixed-use blocks for future commercial, office, and medium-density residential uses, along with a secondary school site.

Planning Division staff recommends approval of the applications and the enactment of the requisite bylaws by council. The applications were initially submitted in March 2019, with public meetings held in November 2022 and February 2025.

There will be a Municipal Capital Facility Agreement (MCFA) between the Township of King and Prebrick Systems (Boynton) Inc. (Prebrick).

The contribution would be used to partially fund municipal capital facilities in the Village of Nobleton.

Staff pointed out that the contributions would be provided after the landowner receives any necessary approvals from the approval authority through the typical public planning process.

The Township was approached by representatives of Prebrick with a request to consider a Municipal Capital Facility Agreement. Staff have considered what draft Principles would be appropriate to form the basis of any potential MCFA. This review has now reached a point where Staff requires Council’s direction prior to proceeding further toward finalizing a draft Municipal Capital Facility Agreement.

The principles that are the basis of the Municipal Capital Facility Agreement are as follows:

Receive a voluntary financial commitment to allow the Municipality to provide municipal capital facilities in the Village of Nobleton.

The MCFA contribution is to be in monetary form to provide flexibility to use the contribution for municipal infrastructure and community benefits as determined by the Township in accordance with the Municipal Act.

The voluntary financial contribution follows, and is independent of, the requisite planning approvals being obtained by the landowners through the typical planning process mandated under the Planning Act and through the approval of Council.

The lands to which the MCFA pertains are located at 12805 Highway 27 in the Village of Nobleton. Applications have been submitted by Prebrick for Official Plan and Zoning By-Law Amendments, and Approval of a Draft Plan of Subdivision. The purpose of the Applications is to allow for the development of a subdivision which includes a total of 416 residential units, as well as a secondary school, commercial uses, parks and natural heritage features.

Due to the status of the available servicing allocation within the Village of Nobleton, staff are recommending that the MCFA be structured so as to include an initial phase to a maximum of 50% of the total number of residential units, being 208 units. Going beyond the initial phase is subject to York Region’s assignment of increased servicing capacity to the Township. The total contribution that is anticipated to be realized in the initial phase based on allocation of servicing capacity to 50% of the units currently proposed is estimated to be $4,160,000.

The MCFA would provide for the landowner to receive allocation of sewer and water capacity by the Township, sufficient to service the initial phase of 50% of the proposed Principles of the MCFA.

The Township’s solicitor will prepare and finalize an agreement, in consultation with the legal representative for the landowners Staff did stress that endorsing the principles would not bind Council to approve any present and/or future application regarding the landowner’s development proposals.

It is recommended that Staff be provided with the delegated authority to finalize the MCFA’s based upon these Principles, and that the Mayor and Clerk be authorized to execute said agreements.

