July 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

King teen vies for Miss Teenage Canada

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A King City teen is reaching for the stars, using her voice to spread awareness of some big issues.

Ismena Toscan, who’s the reigning Miss Teen York Region 2025, is taking on competitors for the national title, at a pageant July 9-13 in Toronto.

Ismena launched an initiative called The Hula Hoop Initiative, which focuses on raising awareness for childhood trauma, sexual abuse prevention, and youth mental health.

“As a survivor myself, I’m passionate about breaking the silence, educating others, and supporting young people in our community,” she said.

Childhood sexual assault is a widespread but often hidden issue that affects 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 15 boys.

“Through my platform, I aim to educate people on how to detect, prevent, and heal from childhood sexual assault.”

To become Miss Teen York Region, she submitted an application to the virtual pageant, completed an online interview with a panel of judges, and created a video presentation about my platform and values. Then she was officially selected as one of the delegates from Ontario to compete at the Miss Teenage Canada 2025 Nationals.

“I chose to enter this pageant because I wanted to use my voice for something that is so much bigger than myself. As a survivor of childhood sexual assault, I’ve experienced first-hand how silence can feel like a second wound. Competing has allowed me to turn my story into advocacy on a national stage, to raise awareness, inspire healing, and build safer spaces for other youth who have been or are actively going through this.

“I think I will also reach adults who were also victims in their childhoods and inspire them to find their voice and share their story. It is an uncomfortable space to be in, and you risk judgment and taboo, but the numbers don’t lie. 1:5 for girls and 1:15 for boys. This is a pandemic of its own, and brushing it under the rug doesn’t make it go away. It affects all of us, regardless of religion, culture, and socioeconomic status.”

She admitted to being very surprised to be selected for the finals.

“I’m a hockey goalie with no prior pageant experience, so I was shocked (in a good way). The process has helped me grow in confidence, learn how to advocate publicly, and connect with community leaders who care about the same issues I do. It’s not just about walking across a stage; it’s about showing up for a cause, and most importantly, helping others find their voice. I was also a little apprehensive as I know there is a great stigma associated with this topic, and coming out as a survivor puts me in a position to be stigmatized. But, I know that the impact I can make by coming out – and others can make if we join hands – and that means so much more.”

As Miss Teen York Region, Ismena uses her platform to promote The Hula Hoop Initiative, an initiative she created to educate others on how to detect, prevent, and heal from childhood sexual assault.

Her roles includes advocating in-person and online for CSA (child sexual assault) survivors; fundraising for Yellow Brick House, a shelter that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault (https://gofund.me/d52190fc); attending community events and using my voice and platform to educate and uplift others.

The 14-year-old is currently finishing her Grade 11 courses, with plans to graduate next year.

“I hope to become an OB-GYN because it allows me to advocate for women’s reproductive rights and support women throughout their pregnancies. I know that I want to be involved in advocacy, and this is core to my value system.

“My goal is to empower women and children to find their voice, and to help families raising children to be unafraid to use their voices when a child comes forward and shares what is happening to them – to put aside their image in society and do what’s right. All children eventually grow up to become men and women, and if we reach children and empower them, – effectively we are impacting the next generation.”

If anyone would like to learn more or support her platform, they can find her on Instagram at @ismenatoscan or @the.hula.hoop.linitiative

Or they can email her at ismena.toscan@gmail.com

You can also help her in the competition by voting for her through the link https://catchthecrown.com/vote/contestant/node/3432

Related

Readers Comments (0)