King Township awarded $225,000 to cover enforcement costs

A plan for a pub in the historic Nobleton Community Hall will help save the building. But some residents are afraid much will be lost in the deal. King council approved staff recommendations to look into the idea and work with the local proponents. Staff will work on a long-term lease with the company that satisfies all parties and reflects King’s interests. Staff will also begin a zoning bylaw review to repurpose the building at 19 Old King Road, and apply for any necessary heritage permits.

Despite widespread opposition to a plan for a six-storey condo building in Schomberg, King Township will continue to work with the developer, in hopes of scaling it down. Numerous delegations and councillor opposition almost killed the plan, but councillors opted to refer the matter back to staff. Going against the staff recommendations for approval, council is hoping staff and the developer can work together to come to a solution everyone can live with.

King Township ended 2024 with a small deficit, which will be paid for through the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve Fund. Staff reported that year-end totals for 2024, showed a shortfall of $23,532. Departmental staff have a responsibility of monitoring operating budget variances throughout the year with the assistance of the Finance Department and accountability for financial performance (e.g. actual revenues and expenditures) with the Senior Leadership Team.