King Township awarded $225,000 to cover enforcement costs

July 9, 2025 · 0 Comments
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued orders requiring the owners and occupants of 7305 King Road to immediately cease violations of the Township’s Site Alteration, Zoning and Clean Yards bylaws.
The court has also ordered the removal of all garbage, debris and unauthorized fill from the property and ordered to pay the Township a total of $225,000 in costs.
The ruling follows a series of serious violations that began in October 2024. Despite being issued formal ‘Cease and Desist’ letters, the activity continued.
In December 2024, the Township sought a court order to enforce compliance. A temporary injunction was issued on December 13, 2024, but when it was ignored, the Township pursued contempt charges, resulting in the orders now in place.
The Site Alteration By-law (2021-039) regulates the dumping of fill and changes to land grades to prevent negative impacts on drainage, the environment and neighbouring properties. More information is available at king.ca/Site-Alterations.
The Zoning By-law (2022-053) governs how land can be used and what types of buildings or structures are permitted, helping to preserve the character of King’s communities. More information can be found at king.ca/ZoningBylaws.
The Clean Yards By-law (2016-68) requires property owners to maintain their yards free of debris, long grass and other nuisances that could affect public health or safety. Details are available at king.ca/CleanYards.
The Township of King takes by-law violations seriously and will not hesitate to take legal action to protect the community and recover enforcement costs.
Residents who witness potential bylaw violations are encouraged to report them to the Township’s By-law Services Division by emailing by-law@king.ca, calling 905-833-5321 or submitting a report online at king.ca/by-law.
Reporting violations is essential to setting a precedent and deterring this kind of behaviour in the future.
“This ruling sends a clear message that King Township will not tolerate repeated and deliberate by-law violations. King is committed to protecting the integrity of its communities and will take strong action when necessary to uphold by-law standards and safeguard the environment,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
Daniel Kostopoulos, Chief Administrative Officer, added: “This court decision reinforces the importance of upholding King Township’s bylaws to protect the environment, neighbourhoods and quality of life. This outcome reflects the hard work of staff and reinforces the importance of compliance in making King such a great place to live, work and play.”
To receive updates on King Township news, follow the official corporate social media channels on X and Facebook and Instagram, subscribe to the King eNewsletter or visit king.ca.