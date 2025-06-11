King Township Food Bank rallies community for Spring Food Drive

As food insecurity continues to rise across York Region, the King Township Food Bank is calling on residents to come together for its Spring Food Drive, taking place from June 13 to 15, with a major collection event scheduled for Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be stationed at No Frills and Cousin’s Market in Nobleton, as well as Foodland in Schomberg, where they will distribute donation bags and a list of urgently needed items. Shoppers are encouraged to pick up a few extras during their visit and drop them off with the volunteers as they leave.

“All donations stay local, helping more than 530 King Township residents each month — nearly half of whom are seniors and children,” said Geoff Simpson, president of the King Township Food Bank. “Since 2020, the demand for our services has doubled. We rely entirely on community support — every single contribution makes a meaningful impact.”

The food bank is especially in need of the following non-perishable items:

Canned tuna, canned mixed beans, canned corn, canned vegetables, canned tomatoes, canned fruit, canned ready-to-eat soup, and canned condensed soup.

Founded two decades ago, the King Township Food Bank is a completely volunteer-run organization with a mission to provide a week’s supply of non-perishable groceries each month to residents of King Township who request help. The organization receives no government funding and is sustained entirely through the generosity of individuals, families, businesses, and sponsors.

In addition to food and financial donations, residents are encouraged to get involved by volunteering their time. Help is always needed for tasks such as organizing donations, assisting with distribution, and supporting seasonal food drives like this one. It’s a meaningful way to make a direct impact in your own backyard.

Food donations can be dropped off year-round at the Nobleton, Schomberg, and King City Libraries, as well as the King City Post Office and King City Fire Hall. Financial contributions — which allow the food bank to purchase items in bulk and respond flexibly to shortages — are welcomed via Interac e-Transfer, Canada Helps, or cheque. Full details can be found at ktfoodbank.ca.

The King Township Food Bank invites every resident to play a part in this vital community effort. Whether by giving, volunteering, or spreading the word, your involvement helps ensure no neighbour in King goes without.

