Headline News

Appeal for witnesses following serious collisions in King

June 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses of two serious collisions in King Township.
On Friday, June 6 at roughly 7:50 p.m., police responded to a collision at 8th Concession and 15th Sideroad involving a Ford F-150 pickup and a Honda Pilot sport utility vehicle (SUV). Two occupants of the Ford were transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The Honda driver remains hospitalized in life-threatening condition.
Members of the public who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage are asked to submit video at: https://yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/25-183827
Sunday, June 8 at 2:16 p.m., police responded to a collision at Jane Street and 16th Sideroad, between a Volkswagen SUV and a BMW SUV.
A 93-year-old passenger of the Volkswagen sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 95-year-old driver was seriously injured and transported to a trauma centre. The five occupants of the BMW sustained varying injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Witnesses or those with dashcam or surveillance footage are asked to upload video at: https://yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/25-185865
Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com



         

Small deficit for Township from 2024

King Township ended 2024 with a small deficit, which will be paid for through the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve Fund. Staff reported that year-end totals for 2024, showed a shortfall of $23,532. Departmental staff have a responsibility of monitoring operating budget variances throughout the year with the assistance of the Finance Department and accountability for financial performance (e.g. actual revenues and expenditures) with the Senior Leadership Team.

King’s DC reserves are in good shape

King Township has as healthy Development Charges Reserve Fund. In a report to council, Treasurer Peggy Tollett noted the current balance of the fund is $9.8-million, of which the Township has $5.5 million in commitments. This results in a healthy $4.3 million surplus. She also noted there’s a $3.7-million surplus in the Cash in Lieu of Parkland Reserve Fund.

King Township to transition to new recycling collection system in 2026

King Township will transition to a new recycling collection system next year as part of a province-wide initiative to provide consistent recycling services and allow ...

