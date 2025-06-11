Appeal for witnesses following serious collisions in King

June 11, 2025 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses of two serious collisions in King Township.
On Friday, June 6 at roughly 7:50 p.m., police responded to a collision at 8th Concession and 15th Sideroad involving a Ford F-150 pickup and a Honda Pilot sport utility vehicle (SUV). Two occupants of the Ford were transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The Honda driver remains hospitalized in life-threatening condition.
Members of the public who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage are asked to submit video at: https://yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/25-183827
Sunday, June 8 at 2:16 p.m., police responded to a collision at Jane Street and 16th Sideroad, between a Volkswagen SUV and a BMW SUV.
A 93-year-old passenger of the Volkswagen sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 95-year-old driver was seriously injured and transported to a trauma centre. The five occupants of the BMW sustained varying injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Witnesses or those with dashcam or surveillance footage are asked to upload video at: https://yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/25-185865
Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com