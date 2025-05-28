Gary Vogan retires after 20 years with the King Township Food Bank

After two decades of steadfast dedication as Director of Operations for the King Township Food Bank, Gary Vogan is stepping down from his volunteer role, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire. As one of the food bank’s longest-serving volunteers, he has meticulously organized the depot, ensuring smooth operations and reliable food distribution to registrants each month.

Gary’s impact extends far beyond the food bank. Since moving to Kettleby village in 1977, he and his wife Kathi lived for many years in the former United Church, where they became deeply embedded in the close-knit community surrounded by farmland. Reflecting on their first night in town, Gary jokes, “I’d never even heard a cow moo before we moved here.”

For years, he played a pivotal role in organizing the Kettleby Fair and contributed significantly to the Kettleby Village Association. During fair days, he and Kathi welcomed curious neighbours through their pew-turned-living-room. His dedication to fostering events and strengthening relationships has helped shape the Kettleby community.

Gary’s connection to the food bank started modestly. In 2005, he began volunteering at what was then a humble operation tucked in a church basement. “We had a few shelves and a lot of heart,” he recalls. Within months, he was asked to become Director of Operations, a role that soon became essential to the food bank’s success. From donation drop-offs to carefully packed food boxes, he oversaw every detail.

What made Gary so effective was his quiet, instinctive sense of balance. He tracked what came in, what went out, and how to stretch every dollar. “I can tell when we’re low just by walking the aisle,” he says. His fellow volunteers would add that he had a knack for knowing what families needed most, even as prices rose and budgets tightened. King Township Food Bank Board President Geoff Simpson says, “Gary squeezes value without cutting corners.”

That thoughtful consistency helped the food bank scale up as demand grew. Today, the food bank serves roughly 180 households – a number that continues to climb. Yet thanks to Gary’s behind-the-scenes leadership, families receive meaningful, reliable support.

Gary’s kind, quiet generosity and tireless efforts inspire others to help.

One afternoon, while standing in line at the Superstore with a cart full of Kraft Dinner, a woman behind him asked about the large order. When he explained that it was for the King Township Food Bank, she immediately offered to pay for the whole thing. No fanfare, just her way of contributing. “That’s what Gary does,” a long-time volunteer said. “He inspires people. Not with speeches but with action.” Touched by the exchange, the woman said, “That makes me feel better.”

Despite retiring, Gary insists this won’t be a hard exit. He and the team have spent months preparing for a smooth transition, training others in the rhythms of ordering and distribution. And he’s looking forward to more time on the golf course. “Where I can use all fourteen clubs,” he says with a smile. But the phone, he promises, will stay on. “If they ever need a second opinion, I’m ten digits away.”

The board hopes residents will honour Gary’s retirement in a way he would most appreciate – by giving. Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off at multiple sites across King Township. Financial contributions can be made at ktfoodbank.ca.

In a township built on strong agricultural roots, Gary’s legacy is deeply planted – a lifetime of sowing generosity, cultivating dignity, and harvesting trust. As he steps out of the depot and onto the fairway, the King Township Food Bank tips its hat to the man who turned a church basement into a community lifeline and never once lost sight of what mattered most: neighbours helping neighbours.

