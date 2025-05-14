King Township encourages residents to attend Nobleton Victoria Day fireworks for a safe celebration

As the Victoria Day weekend approaches, the Township of King encourages residents to enjoy the spectacular Nobleton Victoria Day fireworks instead of setting off their own. This community event offers a safe and enjoyable way to celebrate the holiday while adhering to King’s fireworks bylaw.

The fireworks bylaw, By-law 2022-032, was updated in 2022 and reduced the number of permitted days to set off fireworks and identifies where fireworks can and cannot be used. This bylaw strengthened King’s permitting process and increased the Township’s ability to regulate the sale, use and display of fireworks. The penalty structure was increased to address the severity of offences, with enhanced set fines.

The bylaw balances the safe use of fireworks with the protection of King’s rural areas, including safeguarding livestock from harm resulting from fireworks.

Key highlights of By-law 2022-032:

Fireworks can only be set off on Canada Day, the Victoria Day holiday and the third day of the Diwali Festival, between dusk and 11 p.m. Vendors now require a permit to sell fireworks within King.

Fireworks must be set off at least eight metres from any structure and three metres from property lines, public walkways or roadways.

They cannot be set off on any public land, including parks, parking lots or roads, due to potential fire hazards and the negative impact of loud noises on pets, livestock, wild animals and people sensitive to loud noises.

Fireworks cannot be set off within 1,000 metres (one kilometre) of livestock, an equestrian facility or operation, woodlands/forested areas, tall grass prairie habitat, wetlands and nesting birds, without the written consent of the property owner.

To report concerns, call Bylaw at (905) 833-4002 or email [email protected].

Celebrate at Nobleton’s

Victoria Day Fireworks

Instead of setting off your own fireworks, join the community on Monday, May 19 at the Nobleton Victoria Day fireworks for a dazzling display. This event is professionally managed by King Fire and Emergency Services, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

This family-friendly, quintessential kick-off to summer has been enjoyed by the community for more than 50 years. Each year, the event attracts thousands of attendees who enjoy live entertainment, mid-way rides and games, inflatables, a parade, fireworks show and a variety of food and retail vendors. The event kicks off with a parade beginning at 11 a.m.

The Nobleton Victoria Day fireworks – which start at dusk – have been credited as one of the best Victoria Day fireworks displays in Ontario. Be sure to come early because parking and space fills quickly. Bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs.

The Nobleton Fire Fighters Association collects donations to put on this show which is the largest publicly funded show in the province and relies on donations from businesses and residents. Once again this year, donations can be made online at king.ca/events. Tax receipts will be provided for donations of $10 or more.

For more information on the unofficial kick-off to summer in King, visit king.ca/NobletonVictoriaDay.

