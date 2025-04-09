Rebellion U9 captures York-Simcoe title

The 2024/2025 U9MD King Rebellion Champions: Adriana Bianca, Alessandro Martino, Christian Porciello, Damian De Luca, Daniel Paris, Domenic Macera, Edison Nunes, Elliot Cinelli, Francesco Saccucci, Francesco Mallocci, Gianni Ceci, Jadon Smith, Julian Montagnese, Kristopher Wasik, Matthew Zappulla, William Rossetto, Zavie Spears. Head Coach Matthew Rossetto, Assistant Coach Anthony Cortese, Assistant Coach Jerry Nunes, Assistant Coach/Trainer Stephen Porciello, Trainer Matthew Cinelli & Team Manager Ashley Rossetto.

For the 2024/2025 season the U9MD King Rebellion went undefeated during the regular season and playoffs, with the lowest GAA average in all of York Simcoe Minor Hockey League.

They took to the ice on April 5 at the new Zancor Centre for their Championship game against the Barrie Colts White. With a packed house of fans cheering them on, they were victorious, winning the game 6-3 for the first-ever York-Simcoe U9MD Tier 1 Championship for the King Rebellion.

The game started off with a fury of offensive from the King Rebellion, scoring 4 goals in the first period. Gianni Ceci started off the scoring in the first period at 8:37 getting through two defenders after a pass from William Rossetto (1-0), Kristopher Wasik at 6:45 ripped a shot far side on a breakaway after a beautiful open ice pass from Damian De Luca (2-0), Adrian Bianca at 5:22 in the first sniped his first of the game with a streaking shot over the Barrie goalies glove hand (3-0) and after a heads up pass from Gianni Ceci, William Rossetto was sent on a breakaway with 21 seconds left decking out the goalie and was the eventual GWG (4-0).

This ended an exciting and highly offensive first period. After a push back from the Barrie Colts in the second period, scoring on the PP at 4:22 (4-1) and SH in the third at 8:39 (4-2), Gianni Ceci scored a SH goal, managing to deke through three Colts players and score far side over the goalie’s blocker at 3:35 (5-2) in the third.

Barrie Colts struck back 14 seconds later, on the PP to make it 5-3. But with the goalie pulled and a team first unselfish pass up the ice from Francesco Saccucci to Adrian Biana, Adrian was able to ice the game with an empty netter with 42 seconds left in the third period. This gave way for the celebration to begin and for the King Rebellion faithful to enjoy in the celebrations as the team counted down the seconds left in the final frame.

Christian Porciello was solid between the pipes for the championship win, and Jadon Smith, who provided the King Rebellion with great netminding in the semi-finals, was there in support.

The team’s success was due to their teamwork, hard work, and dedication.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this group and the team first mentality that brought us an undefeated season and this championship win,” says Coach Matt. “Like every team we had our struggles very early on, but the boys were relentless in their hard work on and off the ice this season. They all bought into a team first approach, we never played as individuals, they were never individual goals or induvial assists, but team goals and team assists. This differentiated us from our competition along with our individual growth as young athletes.”

The future is bright for next season’s U10AA King Rebellion team.

The coaching staff would like to thank all the parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, friends, and King Rebellion community that supported our team this season. The team dedicated this season to Jack Shepherd, a King Rebellion himself who definitely helped us bring