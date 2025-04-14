Multiple suspects flee following King break-in

Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking multiple suspects following a break and enter in the Township of King.On ...

Your local leaders work hard to make progress on important issues that face your communities, and they want to hear from you!Meet Mayor Steve Pellegrini ...

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are looking for four suspects after shots were fired during a home invasion in the Township of ...

Despite negotiations with staff, the proponents of a storage facility in Nobleton are taking their bid to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT). Domroc Developments, last November, applied for Official Plan and bylaw amendments to permit their plan on Highway 27 north of Hill Farm Road and south of Nobleton Public School. The plan is to build a four-storey self-storage facility on the east side of the existing plaza, behind Cousins.

King Township is exploring creating a commercial licensing system to better support local businesses, ensure they follow regulations and help with future planning to manage ...