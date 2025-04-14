Multiple suspects flee following King break-in

April 14, 2025 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking multiple suspects following a break and enter in the Township of King.
On Saturday, April 12, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police were called to a commercial premise in the area of Graham Sideroad and Dufferin Street. Four suspects entered the premise and confronted the victims. At least two suspects were armed with firearms.
During the interaction, one victim was pistol whipped.
The suspects were unsuccessful in obtaining any items. It is unknown if they left on foot or in a vehicle.
As they fled, an aerosol irritant was sprayed inside and shots were fired. Fortunately, no one was struck or seriously injured.
One adult male was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Suspect #1 is described as male, tan skin colour, 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5’11” and possibly with freckles around the eyes. Last seen wearing a black, puffy vest with stitching lines in a diamond pattern, dark pants and carrying a firearm with a brown handle.
Suspect #2 is described as male, Black, 30 to 35 years old, approximately 6’0”, slim build and a skin tag in the area of his right eye. Last seen wearing all black clothing, ski mask with no mouth hole and carrying a black firearm.
Suspect #3 is described as male, Hispanic, wearing dark clothing and carrying a black can with white writing, believed to be an aerosol irritant.
Suspect #4 is described as male, dark clothing.
Investigators believe this is a targeted incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They would also like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com.