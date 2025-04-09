Voice your questions, concerns and ideas during one-on-one conversations with local politicians

April 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

Your local leaders work hard to make progress on important issues that face your communities, and they want to hear from you!

Meet Mayor Steve Pellegrini and/or your Ward Councillor for a one-on-one conversation during an event on Wednesday, April 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the King Township Municipal Centre, located at 2585 King Road in King City.

Fifteen-minute appointment time slots are available and pre-registration online at king.ca/MeetCouncil is encouraged to reserve your preferred time slot. Please book a different time slot with each elected official you wish to speak to and arrive five minutes prior to your scheduled appointment to ensure all appointments keep running on time. Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated pending availability of Council.

This event gives residents a platform to meet their elected representatives to discuss the Township issues that matter to them most. Voice your questions, concerns and ideas (or just come and say hello!) as an individual, group, or family in a one-on-one, sit-down setting in the gymnasium. There will be a dedicated waiting area and coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided.

King is comprised of six wards, each represented by a Councillor while Mayor Steve Pellegrini represents the entire Township. Not sure which Ward you belong to? View the King Township Ward Map️ and read the full bios of Mayor and Council at king.ca/council. When you arrive for your appointment, Township staff can also assist with determining your Ward Councillor based on your address.

The Meet the Mayor and Council event is just one-way residents can provide feedback to the Township. Urgent issues, service requests, complaints and inquiries can also be reported to ServiceKing associates in-person at the King Township Municipal Centre, via phone at 905-833-5321 or email to [email protected].

The Township also has an online reporting system at king.ca/ServiceKing which allows residents to report an issue with a Township service 24 hours a day, seven days a week; once an issue is submitted a case number will be assigned so residents can track the progress of their case online. If you require assistance booking an appointment for the Meet the Mayor and Council event on April 23, please call ServiceKing.

To help residents understand Township service levels and associated standards – what citizens receive and can expect from their tax dollars – King Township publishes Service Profiles and reports yearly on headline performance measures to be transparent about the volume of work completed and the quality of Township services. To learn more, visit king.ca/ServiceProfiles.

To receive updates on King Township news, follow the official corporate social media channels on X and Facebook and Instagram, subscribe to the King Bulletin enewsletter or visit king.ca.

“I’m delighted to announce that this year’s ‘Meet the Mayor and Ward Councillors’ event will be a single, unified gathering with time slots for residents to meet with either myself or their Ward Councillor one-on-one. By bringing everyone together at one event, we can foster a stronger sense of community and ensure that all voices are heard. This more personalized setting is meant to encourage residents to share their thoughts concerns and ideas for improvement, helping us with our decision making to make life better in King,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

