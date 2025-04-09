Oscar nominees will benefit from better sleep, thanks to Canadian company

By Mark Pavilons

For the second consecutive year, Helight Sleep was chosen to be part of the prestigious gift bag given to the nominees at the Oscars ceremony.

Inspired by NASA research on the circadian rhythm, this patented sleep aid device uses red light. Initially controversial in Quebec, Helight Sleep is now establishing itself as a pioneer and a must-see tool.

Too much “screen time” and sleep deprivation is disrupting our lives and impacting our health.

While the effects of exposure to blue light are well-known, red light has long been considered inactive and was until recently understudied. Just a year ago, researchers from the University of Strasbourg in France published papers on the benefits of red light in promoting sleep.

Creators of Helight spent roughly three years developing and validating the parameters that make their product work so well.

According to Greg Bonnier, vice-president of Helight in Montreal, they used NASA’s work on regulating the circadian cycle of the astronauts in orbit. This led to what we now know today about the importance of exposure to blue-rich light during the day: luminotherapy.

Helight Sleep is recommended by several doctors and has received praise from roughly 40 American media outlets.

Helight contains technology, innovation and light waves all in one small, simple unit.

After a lot of testing (100+ patients) and several prototypes, they’ve come up with the right combination of light purity, diffusion, intensity and timing.

The soothing red light emitted by Helight is perceived through the eyelids to signal the brain. It emits a pure 630-nanometer wavelength. It runs on a 28-minute cycle, which caters to the vast majority of people in terms of how long it takes to fall asleep.

Its compact size belies its true power. Just holding it, you can tell it packs a punch and is constructed of the best materials. It’s so simple to use, but there’s nothing simple about the amount of research and tech that goes into the unit.

Helight improves sleep quality, relaxation and sleep inertia – the feeling of fatigue upon waking – as well as biological rhythm and mood. It works to promote the body’s natural secretion of melatonin, a hormone that controls our sleep-wake cycle.

Helight has come to the rescue of a growing number of people who have trouble sleeping.

Statistics Canada estimates one in three Canadians sleep less than the recommended seven to nine hours per night. Some experts say the culprit is too much screen time. We’re getting, on average, an hour less sleep than we were 15 years ago. Statistics Canada also found roughly 40 per cent of men and 48 per cent of women don’t consistently have a refreshing night’s sleep.

They offer a 30-day money back guarantee and yet 96% of the people who try it keep it. That’s an astonishing number, which is a testament to the painstaking R&D that went into the design before hitting the market.

For more information, visit www.helight.ca and email [email protected]

