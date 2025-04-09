Historic investment will extend McMichael’s lifetime for decades to come

The Ontario government is investing up to $50 million over three years to update and expand the McMichael Canadian Art Collection (McMichael) facility and grounds in Kleinburg. This capital funding will ensure one of the country’s largest collections of Canadian and Indigenous art will be ready to welcome and inspire visitors of all ages for generations to come.

The news was delivered Tuesday by Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan.

“With increasing attacks on Canadian sovereignty from President Trump, now is exactly the right time to double down on investments that promote Canadian symbols, values, and our core identity. As the MPP for King and Vaughan I am proud to have promised and now delivered this investment so that we can preserve the McMichael legacy for future generations,” said Lecce. “This historic investment marks a new chapter for the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the home of the Group of Seven, as we reimagine and renew this historic institution and create a space that inspires learning, creativity, and patriotism.”

Ontario’s capital investment in the McMichael is the first in 43 years. It will support much-needed repairs and upgrades to the 70-year-old building, increasing the capacity for its existing programs, meetings and special events and ensuring it remains a safe and must-visit destination for arts and culture for years to come.

“The McMichael Canadian Art Collection celebrates the Canadian and Indigenous experience, with our culture, history and heritage expressed through art,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “Our government’s investment will help McMichael modernize and grow, protect the gallery’s $750 million collection and secure the institution’s status as a world class cultural tourism attraction for generations to come. Now more than ever, it’s important that we support Canadian culture and the institutions that preserve and promote our shared history and collective identity.”

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection is now the largest publicly funded art gallery that focuses exclusively on Canadian and Indigenous art, with a permanent collection of more than 7,000 artworks by Tom Thomson, the Group of Seven and their contemporaries, as well as First Nations, Métis, Inuit and contemporary artists who have contributed to the development of the art of Canada. The museum provides visitors with a visual experience of the country’s rich history, exhibiting the diverse perspectives of Canadians and Indigenous peoples.

Ontario’s capital investment is contingent on matching funding from the federal government and private donations.

On March 3, the Government of Canada announced $25 million in support of McMichael’s redevelopment through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection is an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, with ongoing support from the ministry and the McMichael Canadian Art Foundation.

In 1965, Robert and Signe McMichael offered to donate their collection – as well as their home and land – to the Province of Ontario. Eight months later, on July 8, 1966, the “McMichael Conservation Collection of Art” officially opened to the public.

Earlier this year, McMichael unveiled its 2025 exhibition schedule, with highlights including vibrant drawings from the Arctic community of Kinngait (formerly Cape Dorset), to the bridges and canals of Venice a century ago as seen through the eyes of Canadian artist James Wilson Morrice, to the contemporary explorations of Toronto-based artists Derek Sullivan and Sandra Brewster.

“In recent years, the team at the McMichael has achieved an extraordinary transformation, presenting groundbreaking exhibitions, publishing award-winning books and sharing our exhibitions of Canadian art with our sister museums across the country. Meanwhile, our education programs and community outreach are best-in-class, connecting with a wide range of audiences from youth in under-resourced schools, to seniors with Alzheimer’s and those with disabilities. Thanks to this extraordinary investment from the Province of Ontario, our transformed facility will serve those communities better than ever,” added Andrew Pringle, Chair, McMichael Board of Trustees.

“All of us at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection are deeply inspired by the Province of Ontario’s visionary support of our project and it has been a true pleasure to work with them as we have moved toward this moment. In the coming years, we will be restoring and revitalizing this national treasure, ensuring its long-term sustainability and prosperity for the benefit of all Canadians. In a time when our nation seeks spaces to come together, the McMichael is that place – a place to share our stories, embrace our differences and celebrate the connections between us,” said Sarah Milroy, Executive Director and Chief Curator, McMichael.

